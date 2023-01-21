 Lg V20 Price in India (21, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG V20

    LG V20

    LG V20 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG V20 from HT Tech. Buy LG V20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 21 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28844/heroimage/lg-v20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28844/images/Design/lg-v20-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28844/images/Design/lg-v20-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28844/images/Design/lg-v20-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹54,990
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    16 MP + 8 MP
    5 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹54,990
    64 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    16 MP + 8 MP
    3200 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg V20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3200 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 16 MP + 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • 3200 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.9
    • Single
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Yes
    Design
    • Pink, Silver, Titan
    • 174 grams
    • 78.1 mm
    • 159.5 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    • 71.73 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 515 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • LG UI
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • LG
    • V20
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • December 2, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
    • LPDDR4
    • Adreno 530
    • Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg V20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg V20 in India?

    Lg V20 price in India at 29,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg V20?

    How many colors are available in Lg V20?

    What is the Lg V20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg V20 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg V20