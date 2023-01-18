 Lg Velvet Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Velvet

    LG Velvet is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 45,000 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Velvet from HT Tech. Buy LG Velvet now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,000
    128 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Lg Velvet Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 23m 55s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0, 25W
    • 4300 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 16 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera(29 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • F1.9
    • Yes
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • Black, Aurora Silver
    • Dust proof
    • 167.1 mm
    • 74.1 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 88.81 %
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • P-OLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • 88.7 %
    • 20.5:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Velvet
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • October 30, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Head: 1.090 W/kg, Body: 0.429 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Adreno 630
    • 6 GB
    • 10 nm
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • 25.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Lg Velvet FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Velvet in India?

    Lg Velvet price in India at 54,600 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Velvet?

    How many colors are available in Lg Velvet?

    What is the Lg Velvet Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Velvet Waterproof?

    Lg Velvet