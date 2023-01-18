 Lyf Earth 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lyf Phones Lyf Earth 2

    Lyf Earth 2

    Lyf Earth 2 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 20,800 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Earth 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Earth 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28651/heroimage/lyf-earth-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28651/images/Design/lyf-earth-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹20,800
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹20,800
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Earth 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 14 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 25 fps 1280x720 @ 25 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Green, White
    • 140 grams
    • 67 mm
    • 7.2 mm
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • 441 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 72.27 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Lyf
    • Yes
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • July 5, 2016 (Official)
    • Earth 2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • 3 GB
    • Adreno 405
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lyf Earth 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Earth 2 in India?

    Lyf Earth 2 price in India at 7,770 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Earth 2?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Earth 2?

    What is the Lyf Earth 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Earth 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lyf Earth 2