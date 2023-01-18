Lyf F8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lyf F8 Lyf F8 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf F8 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf F8 now with free delivery.