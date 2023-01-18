 Lyf F8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf F8

    Lyf F8 is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf F8 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf F8 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29679/heroimage/lyf-f8-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,499
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf F8 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    • 9.3 mm
    • 66.2 mm
    • 132.6 mm
    • 138 grams
    Display
    • 63.45 %
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • No
    • F8
    • Lyf
    • November 8, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.365 W/kg, Body: 0.462 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Adreno 304
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lyf F8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf F8 in India?

    Lyf F8 price in India at 4,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf F8?

    How many colors are available in Lyf F8?

    How long does the Lyf F8 last?

    What is the Lyf F8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf F8 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lyf F8