 Lyf Flame 8 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lyf Flame 8

Lyf Flame 8 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Flame 8 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Flame 8 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹4,199
8 GB
4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
Lyf Flame 8 Price in India

Lyf Flame 8 price in India starts at Rs.4,199. The lowest price of Lyf Flame 8 is Rs.4,999 on amazon.in.

Lyf Flame 8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • 2000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Up to 8 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 8 Hours(4G)
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • No
  • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • No
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
Design
  • 138 grams
  • 132.7 mm
  • Black, Blue, White
  • 9.3 mm
  • 66.2 mm
Display
  • 218 ppi
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • 63.4 %
  • TFT
  • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • No
  • August 9, 2016 (Official)
  • Lyf
  • Flame 8
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Head: 0.365 W/kg, Body: 0.462 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
  • 1 GB
  • Adreno 304
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
Lyf Flame 8 FAQs

What is the price of the Lyf Flame 8 in India?

Lyf Flame 8 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Flame 8?

How many colors are available in Lyf Flame 8?

How long does the Lyf Flame 8 last?

What is the Lyf Flame 8 Battery Capacity?

Is Lyf Flame 8 Waterproof?

View More

    Lyf Flame 8