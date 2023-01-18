 Lyf Water 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Water 3

    Lyf Water 3 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,599 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30036/heroimage/lyf-water-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30036/images/Design/lyf-water-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30036/images/Design/lyf-water-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30036/images/Design/lyf-water-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30036/images/Design/lyf-water-3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,599
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Water 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 156.6 mm
    • Silver
    • 77 mm
    • 164.6 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • 69 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • TFT
    General
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • Lyf
    • December 27, 2016 (Official)
    • Water 3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Adreno 405
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Lyf Water 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Water 3 in India?

    Lyf Water 3 price in India at 6,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Water 3?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Water 3?

    What is the Lyf Water 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Water 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lyf Water 3