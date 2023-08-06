Lyf Water 9 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lyf Water 9 Lyf Water 9 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Water 9 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Water 9 now with free delivery.