Lyf Wind 1 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lyf Wind 1 Lyf Wind 1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,300 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2300 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 1 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 1 now with free delivery.