 Lyf Wind 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lyf Wind 3

    Lyf Wind 3 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2920 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Wind 3 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Wind 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28853/heroimage/lyf-wind-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28853/images/Design/lyf-wind-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28853/images/Design/lyf-wind-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28853/images/Design/lyf-wind-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2920 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Wind 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2920 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 13 Hours(4G)
    • 2920 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 13 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 370 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 370 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    • 76.6 mm
    • 152.6 mm
    • 159.2 grams
    • 9.4 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • No
    • 71.18 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lyf
    • August 9, 2016 (Official)
    • Wind 3
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.322 W/kg, Body: 1.280 W/kg
    Performance
    • Adreno 306
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lyf Wind 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Wind 3 in India?

    Lyf Wind 3 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2920 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Wind 3?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Wind 3?

    How long does the Lyf Wind 3 last?

    What is the Lyf Wind 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Wind 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lyf Wind 3