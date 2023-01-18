 Meizu M3 Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Meizu M3 Note

    Meizu M3 Note is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Meizu M3 Note from HT Tech. Buy Meizu M3 Note now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4100 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    4100 mAh
    Meizu M3 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 4100 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4100 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • PureCel Sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    Design
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 163 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 153.6 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    • 75.5 mm
    Display
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 71.74 %
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • M3 Note
    • Meizu
    • Yes
    • Flyme
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • May 31, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6755
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Meizu M3 Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Meizu M3 Note in India?

    Meizu M3 Note price in India at 10,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6755; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Meizu M3 Note?

    How many colors are available in Meizu M3 Note?

    What is the Meizu M3 Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Meizu M3 Note Waterproof?

    View More

    Meizu M3 Note