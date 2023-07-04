 Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 11,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2400 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_FrontCamera_5MP
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_Ram_2GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P25543/heroimage/micromax-canvas-nitro-2-e311-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_3
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_FrontCamera_5MP"
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_Ram_2GB"
MicromaxCanvasNitro2E311_3"
Key Specs
₹11,500
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
13 MP
5 MP
2400 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
2 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹11,500
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
13 MP
2400 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 12,249
Buy Now

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 Price in India

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 price in India starts at Rs.11,500. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 is Rs.12,249 on amazon.in.

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 price in India starts at Rs.11,500. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 is Rs.12,249 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 2400 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • 2400 mAh
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • Up to 250 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
Design
  • 143 grams
  • 72.1 mm
  • Black
  • 7.5 mm
  • 143.5 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.46 %
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 294 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • Micromax
  • Canvas Nitro 2 E311
  • May 7, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 2 GB
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • MediaTek MT6592
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 in India?

Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Micromax Canvas Nitro 2 E311