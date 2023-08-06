Micromax Canvas Sliver 5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Micromax Canvas Sliver 5 Micromax Canvas Sliver 5 is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 17,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Sliver 5 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Sliver 5 now with free delivery.