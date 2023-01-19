 Micromax In 1 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax IN 1 128GB

    Micromax IN 1 128GB

    Micromax IN 1 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN 1 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN 1 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35852/heroimage/143526-v1-micromax-in-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35852/images/Design/143526-v1-micromax-in-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35852/images/Design/143526-v1-micromax-in-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35852/images/Design/143526-v1-micromax-in-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35852/images/Design/143526-v1-micromax-in-1-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 8,499 M.R.P. ₹10,499
    Buy Now

    Micromax IN 1 128GB Price in India

    Micromax IN 1 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1 128GB is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax IN 1 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1 128GB is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In 1 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 02h 22m 02s
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 165.4 mm
    • Blue, Purple
    • 195 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 84.45 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 440 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 91.4 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 20:9
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Micromax
    • IN 1 128GB
    • March 26, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 18.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax In 1 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax In 1 128Gb in India?

    Micromax In 1 128Gb price in India at 14,839 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax In 1 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Micromax In 1 128Gb?

    What is the Micromax In 1 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax In 1 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax In 1 128gb