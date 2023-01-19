Micromax In 1 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax in 1b (Purple, 64 GB)
Micromax in 1b (Purple, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
₹8,499
₹10,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Micromax IN 1 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1 128GB is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.
Micromax IN 1 128GB price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax IN 1 128GB is Rs.8,499 on amazon.in.