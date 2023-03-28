 Micromax In Note 3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Micromax IN Note 3

Micromax IN Note 3 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN Note 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN Note 3 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Micromax In Note 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • AMOLED
General
  • Micromax
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Yes
  • IN Note 3
  • May 18, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G96
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 48+5+2+2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
    Micromax In Note 3