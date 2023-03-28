Micromax In Note 3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax IN Note 3 Micromax IN Note 3 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN Note 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN Note 3 now with free delivery.