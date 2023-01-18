 Micromax X708 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax X708

    Micromax X708

    Micromax X708 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X708 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X708 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36581/heroimage/147237-v1-micromax-x708-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36581/images/Design/147237-v1-micromax-x708-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,499
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1450 mAh
    Micromax X708 Price in India

    Micromax X708 price in India starts at Rs.1,499. The lowest price of Micromax X708 is Rs.1,219 on amazon.in.

    Micromax X708 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1450 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    Battery
    • 1450 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Grey
    Display
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • X708
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • September 28, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax X708 FAQs

    What is the Micromax X708 Battery Capacity?

    Micromax X708 has a 1450 mAh battery.

    Is Micromax X708 Waterproof?

    Micromax X708