Alert! iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12, other models discontinued by Apple after iPhone 15 launch

From iPhone 14 Pro Max to iPhone 12, check out all the iPhones that Apple discontinued following the iPhone 15 launch at the Wonderlust event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 12:49 IST
Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 Apple 2023 event: This year’s most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15. Are you excited to know all about it? But mostly you would be wondering if this will be in your budget or not. You can check the iPhone 15 price below. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799. This puts an end to the rumors about the iPhone 15 cost that have been doing the rounds all these months. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island  which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.  (Apple)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
View all Images
Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, its flagship iPhones from last year. (Unsplash)

Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on September 12 after months of anticipation. Most of the leaks and rumours about specs and features turned out to be true and we saw four models launched - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models got big upgrades with Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and A17 Bionic coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models got the new A17 Pro chip, a titanium frame, an action button, and a telephoto lens. Soon after the launch, Apple also discontinued some of its previous models, while prices of other older models were slashed.

Check out all the iPhones that Apple discontinued following the iPhone 15 launch at the Wonderlust event.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Wonderlust event: All the iPhones discontinued

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro - Apple has discontinued its flagship devices from last year which debut its Dynamic Island technology. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro feature a 48MP camera and the A16 Bionic SoC, which now powers the two standard iPhone 15 models. These devices were priced at a premium, with iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1099 for the base 128GB storage variant.

2. iPhone 13 Mini - The last of Apple's ‘Mini' iPhones has also been discontinued. The iPhone 13 Mini was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus in last year's iPhone lineup although Apple kept selling the device due to its relatively low price. It features all the bells and whistles of the standard iPhone 13 but in a smaller and more compact 5.4-inch form factor. It cost $599 in the US until it was discontinued.

3. iPhone 12 - Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12, which was the cheapest standard iPhone you could buy that wasn't an iPhone SE or a Mini, at $649. The iPhone 12 was one of the most notable devices in iPhone's history as it went through a major design change, got OLED displays, and became the first iPhone to get 5G. It was powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, and although it was a capable chipset, it had average battery life.

First Published Date: 13 Sep, 12:49 IST
