Alert! iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12, other models discontinued by Apple after iPhone 15 launch

Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on September 12 after months of anticipation. Most of the leaks and rumours about specs and features turned out to be true and we saw four models launched - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models got big upgrades with Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and A17 Bionic coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro models got the new A17 Pro chip, a titanium frame, an action button, and a telephoto lens. Soon after the launch, Apple also discontinued some of its previous models, while prices of other older models were slashed.

Apple Wonderlust event: All the iPhones discontinued

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro - Apple has discontinued its flagship devices from last year which debut its Dynamic Island technology. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro feature a 48MP camera and the A16 Bionic SoC, which now powers the two standard iPhone 15 models. These devices were priced at a premium, with iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1099 for the base 128GB storage variant.

2. iPhone 13 Mini - The last of Apple's ‘Mini' iPhones has also been discontinued. The iPhone 13 Mini was replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus in last year's iPhone lineup although Apple kept selling the device due to its relatively low price. It features all the bells and whistles of the standard iPhone 13 but in a smaller and more compact 5.4-inch form factor. It cost $599 in the US until it was discontinued.

3. iPhone 12 - Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12, which was the cheapest standard iPhone you could buy that wasn't an iPhone SE or a Mini, at $649. The iPhone 12 was one of the most notable devices in iPhone's history as it went through a major design change, got OLED displays, and became the first iPhone to get 5G. It was powered by the A14 Bionic SoC, and although it was a capable chipset, it had average battery life.