Apple may bring a 90Hz display for Studio, iPad Air, and iMac- Report

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 11:36 IST
Here’s what Apple may release in the future Studio, iPad Air, and iMac. (Apple)

In recent years, Apple has been experimenting with several new innovations such as slimmer iPad and iPhone models, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other wearable devices. Additionally, the tech giant is also upscaling its game by introducing new and enhanced display technology for the next-generation iPhones. Now, the company is rumoured to bring 90Hz display technology for the upcoming iPad Air, 24-inch iMac, and Studio display. Here's what we know about the recent rumour.

Apple's 90Hz display for Studio, iPad Air, and iMac

According to a 9To5Mac report, an anonymous source contacted the Upgrade Podcast hosted by Myke Hurley and Jason Snell to reveal Apple's plans for upgrading its LCD panel for future Studio displays, iPad Air, and iMac. The tipster said “I have news on-screen improvements for the next generation of the M3 iPad Air. Apple is working on a higher refresh rate LCD display with a new liquid motion panel fixed at around 90Hz. They're also working on expanding it to other models or products like a 24-inch iMac and a next-gen studio display.”

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

As of now, iPad Air, 24-inch iMac, and Studio Display are running on a 60Hz display, therefore, a 90Hz refresh rate could bring a significant boost to the user's experience. Especially for Studio Display, the upgrade could come as a major benefit since it has not received any major hardware upgrades since 2022. While users are hoping to upgrade to mini-LED technology and ProMotion, Apple may stick to LCD panels but with a slight boost to refresh rate.

Therefore, next year we may get an upgraded M3 iPad Air with a 90Hz LCD display and a 27-inch Studio Display with a similar LDC panel. However, we may have to wait until next year to confirm what Apple has planned. Earlier, there were rumours surrounding the 27-inch monitor with mini-LED backlighting, but later the plans were cancelled. Now since the rumours are from unknown sources, it is unsure how much it is credible. Therefore, take it with a pinch of salt as no confirmation has been shared from Apple.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 11:36 IST
