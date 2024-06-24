 Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android | Mobile News

Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android

There is a multitude of AI features available on Android; here, we have curated a list of four cool features that bring convenience to users.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 18:55 IST
Google's Circle to Search AI feature is available on only select Android android devices.
Google's Circle to Search AI feature is available on only select Android android devices. (Google)

Generative AI has dominated news headlines and has been the buzzword ever since OpenAI debuted ChatGPT in 2022. Many have discussed how advanced AI can and will get, but despite this, it was only recently that we started seeing generative AI-powered features making their way to consumer-grade products such as smartphones.

That said, while Apple has announced a slew of AI features coming to the iPhone later this year, a select few Android devices already offer an AI-driven experience. Some of these phones are Google's latest Pixel 8 lineup, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23 series, and more.

Here, let's have a look at four useful AI features that you can already find on Android devices:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Create Images using Microsoft Copilot

Like the desktop version, the Microsoft Copilot app on Android allows you to generate images from text-based prompts. You can get creative and submit detailed prompts to get the ideal results you are looking for.

An example of a detailed prompt would be: “A man in his late sixties, living with his dogs in a mountain cabin, having tea in front of the fireplace. He wears glasses and has long hair. Make it cartoony.

Image Made Using Microsoft Copilot App
Image Made Using Microsoft Copilot App (Microsoft )
image caption
Image Made Using Microsoft Copilot App (Microsoft )

Also Read: Meta AI official rollout begins in India - Get AI assistant on WhatsApp, Instagram and more

Circle to Search for what's on screen

This feature was revealed as part of the three Galaxy AI features that you find with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. It lets you quickly search for what's on your screen and get results instantly. It is a real time saver and reduces the number of steps you have to go through to search for something manually. It can be used to search for recipes, find clothes, and more.

Google
Google Circle to Search has been rolled out globally on Google Pixel 8 smartphones, enabling users to seamlessly search within apps using AI.
Google Circle to Search has been rolled out globally on Google Pixel 8 smartphones, enabling users to seamlessly search within apps using AI.

Do remember that only a select few phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24 lineup and some Google Pixel phones, have it for now.

Magic Audio Eraser

You must have read about the popular Magic Eraser feature that lets you remove any unwanted objects in your photos with just a tap. Guess what? Google has brought a similar functionality to its Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones to remove unwanted sounds from audio. So, if you capture an annoying background noise in your video, you can easily tone it down or remove it using this feature.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel features the Magic Audio Eraser. (HT Tech)
image caption
Google Pixel features the Magic Audio Eraser. (HT Tech)

Also Read: Apple and Meta discuss bringing Meta AI to iPhones, iPads, and Macs: Report

Use AI-Generated Subtitles

Found in Xiaomi's HyperOS, the AI subtitles feature makes it possible for users to generate subtitles for audio and translate in real-time. However, you do need to maintain an active internet connection for this to work. Also, you need to be a beta tester to use this feature.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 18:55 IST
Mobile News
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets