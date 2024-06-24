Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android

Generative AI has dominated news headlines and has been the buzzword ever since OpenAI debuted ChatGPT in 2022. Many have discussed how advanced AI can and will get, but despite this, it was only recently that we started seeing generative AI-powered features making their way to consumer-grade products such as smartphones.

That said, while Apple has announced a slew of AI features coming to the iPhone later this year, a select few Android devices already offer an AI-driven experience. Some of these phones are Google's latest Pixel 8 lineup, Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23 series, and more.

Here, let's have a look at four useful AI features that you can already find on Android devices:

Create Images using Microsoft Copilot

Like the desktop version, the Microsoft Copilot app on Android allows you to generate images from text-based prompts. You can get creative and submit detailed prompts to get the ideal results you are looking for.

An example of a detailed prompt would be: “A man in his late sixties, living with his dogs in a mountain cabin, having tea in front of the fireplace. He wears glasses and has long hair. Make it cartoony.

Circle to Search for what's on screen

This feature was revealed as part of the three Galaxy AI features that you find with the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. It lets you quickly search for what's on your screen and get results instantly. It is a real time saver and reduces the number of steps you have to go through to search for something manually. It can be used to search for recipes, find clothes, and more.

Do remember that only a select few phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S24 lineup and some Google Pixel phones, have it for now.

Magic Audio Eraser

You must have read about the popular Magic Eraser feature that lets you remove any unwanted objects in your photos with just a tap. Guess what? Google has brought a similar functionality to its Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones to remove unwanted sounds from audio. So, if you capture an annoying background noise in your video, you can easily tone it down or remove it using this feature.

Use AI-Generated Subtitles

Found in Xiaomi's HyperOS, the AI subtitles feature makes it possible for users to generate subtitles for audio and translate in real-time. However, you do need to maintain an active internet connection for this to work. Also, you need to be a beta tester to use this feature.