Apple and Meta discuss bringing Meta AI to iPhones, iPads, and Macs: Report

Apple may integrate Meta's AI models into its devices, alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT, following discussions between the two tech giants, according to a recent report.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 24 2024, 18:02 IST
Apple may integrate Meta's AI models into iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT. (REUTERS)

Apple is exploring a potential collaboration with Meta to integrate Meta Platforms' AI models into its devices, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported that discussions between Apple and Meta have recently taken place, aiming to embed Meta's AI technologies into Apple's operating systems, mirroring its existing partnership with OpenAI.

Integration Efforts and User Benefits

At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, the company introduced its proprietary AI capabilities branded as Apple Intelligence. This initiative included the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Users will have the option to leverage ChatGPT for specific queries without needing to create an OpenAI account, and Apple assured that user data won't be stored beyond the query session.

Potential Implications of The Apple- Meta Collaboration

The potential partnership with Meta represents Apple's strategy to diversify its AI offerings, following earlier reports suggesting similar collaborations with Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude AI. These efforts are seen as part of Apple's broader plan to enhance user engagement and stimulate device sales.

Financial terms of the Apple-Meta discussions remain undisclosed, and it's unclear if the partnership would include revenue-sharing arrangements akin to other technology integrations. For Meta, integrating its AI capabilities into Apple devices could broaden its user base, while Apple aims to bolster its ecosystem with enhanced AI functionalities.

Apple's move to integrate third-party AI models reflects a strategic shift towards offering diverse AI solutions under its platform. With ChatGPT and potentially Meta's AI onboard, Apple seeks to enrich user experiences across its product lineup, encouraging adoption and retention through advanced AI capabilities.

As discussions progress, both Apple and Meta are expected to navigate technical and strategic considerations to finalise any agreement. This collaboration underscores the evolving landscape of AI integration in consumer technology, where major players like Apple and Meta are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance their product offerings and user experiences.

