 Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

The new Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models are expected to launch next week, as per a new report. Check out the speculated launch date of the upcoming iPads.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 16:07 IST
Icon
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
image caption
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
icon View all Images
Check out the Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models' launch date, as per the latest leaks. (Unsplash)

Apple has been speculated to announce its new iPad models for a long time now. This year, the company may launch a new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models with upgraded features and specs. Earlier this month, Apple launched its M3-powered MacBook Air but skipped a launch event. Now, it may be planning to do the same with its upcoming iPad models. A new speculated launch date for iPad Air and iPad Pro models has surfaced, hinting at a possible launch as soon as next week.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro model launch date tipped

Apple recently announced the 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Air devices with a new M3 chipset. Now, the company may soon be announcing a 12.9-inch iPad Air model which may come with an M2 chip along with an iPad Pro model. According to an IT Home report, the new iPads will likely launch on March 26, 2024, which is next week. This report corroborates a previous claim by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that we may see new iPads come out by the end of March or April.

Also read: New iPad Pro, MacBook Air to launch soon but no Apple event

However, in Gurman's latest newsletter, the new iPadOS 17.4 will not be ready until the end of March, therefore, we could also see a delay in the launch of upcoming iPad models. Gurman said, “Once the OS is finished, Apple needs to send it off to the factories to be installed on the new hardware. That process could last a couple weeks, probably taking us deeper into next month.”

iPad Pro models specs

According to reports, Apple expected to launch two iPad Pro models with OLED displays and an M3 chip. In the new generation, we may also see a redesigned camera bump and a landscape-oriented front camera. Additionally, the iPads may also support MagSafe wireless charging. However, these specs are based on leaks, therefore, we must wait for the official announcement from Apple, which is speculated to take place on March 26.

Also read: Apple's foldable ambitions take surprising turn, not iPhone Fold, leak hints at foldable iPad instead

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 16:07 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming
