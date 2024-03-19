Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

Apple has been speculated to announce its new iPad models for a long time now. This year, the company may launch a new generation of iPad Air and iPad Pro models with upgraded features and specs. Earlier this month, Apple launched its M3-powered MacBook Air but skipped a launch event. Now, it may be planning to do the same with its upcoming iPad models. A new speculated launch date for iPad Air and iPad Pro models has surfaced, hinting at a possible launch as soon as next week.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro model launch date tipped

Apple recently announced the 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Air devices with a new M3 chipset. Now, the company may soon be announcing a 12.9-inch iPad Air model which may come with an M2 chip along with an iPad Pro model. According to an IT Home report, the new iPads will likely launch on March 26, 2024, which is next week. This report corroborates a previous claim by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that we may see new iPads come out by the end of March or April.

However, in Gurman's latest newsletter, the new iPadOS 17.4 will not be ready until the end of March, therefore, we could also see a delay in the launch of upcoming iPad models. Gurman said, “Once the OS is finished, Apple needs to send it off to the factories to be installed on the new hardware. That process could last a couple weeks, probably taking us deeper into next month.”

iPad Pro models specs

According to reports, Apple expected to launch two iPad Pro models with OLED displays and an M3 chip. In the new generation, we may also see a redesigned camera bump and a landscape-oriented front camera. Additionally, the iPads may also support MagSafe wireless charging. However, these specs are based on leaks, therefore, we must wait for the official announcement from Apple, which is speculated to take place on March 26.

