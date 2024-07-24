Apple Music could get this cool AI feature with iOS 18: What we know

Apple Music AI Playlist Artwork: Apple Music could soon receive an Apple Intelligence AI makeover, including a feature that allows users to create playlist art using AI. Discovered by 9to5Mac in the iOS 18 beta 4 code, the feature might present users with a ‘Create Image' button while editing a playlist to create custom artwork.

Apple Music Custom Playlist Art Feature: How Would It Work?

Apple announced Apple Intelligence AI at the WWDC 2024 conference. A major highlight of the suite of features is the ‘Image Playground', which allows users to generate images using prompts. The publication notes that Apple may utilise this to generate images for playlist artwork.

The Image Playground feature has been designed for use within the apps themselves, as noted by Apple, and lets users create images based on descriptions or a person from your Photos library. Additionally, it enables users to fine-tune the style of generated images—such as animation, illustration, or sketch.

When or if this feature does come out, it will make for an interesting way to personalise playlists—something many enjoy doing. Also, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary if Apple brings similar functionality to other apps as well, in its effort to integrate Apple Intelligence system-wide in iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.

Apple Music Custom Playlist Art Feature: When Is It Coming?

None of the Apple Intelligence features have made it to iOS 18 beta 4 yet; they are expected to launch sometime later this year in US English for only select devices: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and later, and Macs and iPads powered by its M series chipsets. It is also expected that some iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features may not launch until next year. That said, plans can always change, so until Apple makes an official announcement, take this with a grain of salt.

It also will be interesting to see how the custom playlist art feature pans out, considering many might not be able to use it due to the limitations of Apple Intelligence.

