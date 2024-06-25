Apple rolls out iOS 18 Developer Beta 2; now control your iPhone from your Mac: Know more

Apple has launched iOS 18 Developer Beta 2, packed with a host of new features first showcased at the WWDC 2024 keynote. This release follows iOS 18 Developer Beta 1, which was unveiled on 10th June, shortly after the keynote. For those unfamiliar, the initial beta introduced features such as dark icons, the ability to choose a hue for icons, a revamped control center, and more. The beta 2 builds on top of this.

Now, let's check the features included in iOS 18 Developer Beta 2:

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size

Apple iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 Features: iPhone Mirroring on Mac, SharePlay, and More

The standout feature of this update is undoubtedly the addition of iPhone Screen Mirroring on Mac. This enables users with both iPhones and Macs to mirror their iPhone on the Mac. However, it offers more than mere mirroring, allowing users to unlock their iPhone from the Mac, drag and drop files, and even use apps—all while the iPhone remains locked, enhancing security. Note that your Mac needs to be updated to macOS Sequoia Beta 2 for this to function.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: Apple used this iPhone app to record its events, and now it's available for a few Android phones - All details

Another significant addition in Developer Beta 2 is the additions to SharePlay. The SharePlay screen sharing feature allows users to control another device and draw on others' screens for various purposes, including guidance, and more.

Furthermore, this beta finally introduces RCS messaging to the iPhone. A toggle for this has been added in the Settings app, but it appears the feature may not be active yet and might only be supported by select carriers in the US.

Also Read: Apple reportedly says ‘No' to Meta AI chatbot integration; partners with OpenAI for iOS 18 instead

How to Download iOS Developer Beta 2

To download Beta 2 on your compatible iPhone, follow these steps: