Apple WWDC 2024: AI integration, iOS 18 features, macOS updates, and potential hardware announcements expected

Get ready for Apple's WWDC 2024 event! From June 10 to 14, expect major announcements on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, AI updates, and more. Here's what's anticipated.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 08 2024, 19:00 IST
Discover what Apple has in store for its WWDC 2024 event, including AI advancements and software updates. (Apple)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 10 to June 14. Following recent artificial intelligence events by companies like Google and Microsoft, Apple's plans are highly anticipated. The company is expected to reveal new features for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 and discuss updates for watchOS, macOS, and visionOS, with a focus on AI.

WWDC 2024 Schedule

WWDC 2024 begins on June 10 and runs through June 14, featuring over 100 technical sessions. The main announcements are expected during the keynote address on June 10 at 10:30 PM (IST).

How to Watch WWDC 2024

The event will be streamed online via Apple's official website, the Apple TV app, the Apple Developer app, and Apple's YouTube channel. The keynote will be available for on-demand viewing after the live stream ends.

Expected Announcements

Artificial Intelligence

Apple has reportedly partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18 and is negotiating with Google to include the Gemini AI assistant on iPhones. Siri may see improvements using Apple's language models. AI features like suggested email and message replies, text summaries, voice memo transcriptions, and enhanced photo editing in main apps are anticipated.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

New features expected for iOS and iPadOS include support for Rich Communication Service (RCS), a modern and secure messaging protocol. Other updates might include text-based emoji suggestions, custom routes and topography in Maps, a voice recording tool in Notes, colour change options for icons, and a non-grid app arrangement system. Apple Music could get an auto-generated playlist feature powered by OpenAI, similar to Spotify. Productivity apps might see new generative AI functions. Rumoured updates for Mail, Fitness, and Health apps, and a new native app for password management are also expected. The Calculator app may receive a significant upgrade with Notes app integration, better unit conversion, and activity history, and will become available on iPadOS.

macOS 15

macOS 15 may incorporate some iOS updates, with changes in the System settings prioritisation. The General tab might move higher, while Sound and Notification options could be lower in the list. New features might include a Shortcuts option to launch specific settings or actions with a personalised phrase, and a redesigned monochrome Siri icon.

Hardware Updates

No major hardware announcements are expected at WWDC 2024. However, Apple might introduce its M3 or M4 chips to other desktop systems still using M2 generation chips. Possible new products include AirPods Max with a USB-C charging port, an Apple TV box, a camera for Apple TV, and revamped peripherals. Speculations about the Vision Pro's launch outside the US are ongoing, but no clarity on visionOS 2 updates has emerged. New iPhones and Apple Watches are not expected until September.

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 19:00 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets