"deGoogled" Murena 2 smartphone launched! Offers full privacy; know how it helps

French startup Murena has released the "deGoogled" Murena 2 smartphone, which aims to provide users with control over their data privacy. Know its features, pricing and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 16:26 IST
Murena 2 has been launched and is available for purchase at EUR 499. (Murena)
Murena 2 has been launched and is available for purchase at EUR 499. (Murena)

French startup Murena has finally launched its latest smartphone, the Murena 2 (or Murena Two). The smartphone aims to protect users against constant data collection and is known as a “deGoogled” smartphone. Although it is an Android smartphone, it does not have Google and its suite of services. Instead, it is powered by /e/OS, a fork of LineageOS. The company's mission is to “give people freedom of choice, so they can regain control over their lives.”

Announcing the smartphone, Gael Duval, CEO of Murena said, “The device is also a blank canvas in terms of data privacy; there are no default or hidden trackers, and we provide tools and settings that give users more control and visibility over their data privacy. There is no technical expertise required, privacy on the Murena 2 is by design.”

Murena 2: Features and specifications

One of the most highlighted features of the Murena 2 smartphone is a privacy switch. With it, users can instantly disconnect their camera and microphone at the hardware level. Moreover, it also comes with a privacy switch which instantly disables the connectivity, putting your phone in airplane mode and mute. It runs on /e/OS, an Android-based operating system that runs independently of Google and its suite of services. Instead, it uses MicroG, an open-source implementation of proprietary Google libraries. It acts as a replacement for Google Play Services.

In terms of specs, the Murena 2 smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. There's a triple-camera setup at the back, headlined by a primary 64MP primary camera. On the front, you get a 25MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P70 SoC, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. It gets a 4000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging.

Murena 2 smartphone: Pricing and availability

The Murena 2 smartphone is available for purchase from the Murena website. It is priced at EUR 499.

First Published Date: 09 Feb, 16:14 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets