Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched as India’s ‘most expensive’ foldable phone: Price, design, features and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has finally been launched in India and it is the most expensive foldable phone in the country in terms of base price. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the second foldable phone from the tech giant after the Google Pixel Fold that made its debut last year. Launched alongside Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the new Pixel Fold Pro will be available for pre-order from August 14 in India.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at Rs. 1,72,999 in India which is significantly more than its competitors including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open, Vivo X Fold 3 and others. The Indian market will only get a single variant of Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of storage. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options - Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design and Display

Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a major design upgrade, and it looks quite different from its predecessor. It is taller, slimmer and lighter when compared to the Pixel Fold. The redesigned camera module and overall shape of the smartphone reflects the company's latest design language. It gets IPX8 rating for water resistance and an all-new hinge is made from stainless steel. The cover is made of high-strength aluminium alloy.

Outer display

Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with 1080 x 2424 pixel resolution and variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the display gets up to 2700 nits of peak brightness.

Inner display

Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 8-inch Super Actua Flex LTPO OLED display with 2076 x 2152 pixel resolution and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. Made of ultra thin glass, the display gets a peak brightness of 2700 nits.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Processor, OS and battery

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset fabricated with a 4nm manufacturing process. The chipset is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The foldable device runs Android 14 out of the box and it is confirmed to get 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The OS of the device is deeply integrated with Gemini AI.

The new Google phone draws its power from a 4650mAh battery with support for 45W charging, The battery is claimed to offer over 24 hours of battery life and up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Camera

Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a triple rear camera system with 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus and 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The setup comes with a spectral and flicker sensor along with optical plus electronic image stabilisation on wide and telephoto mode. For video calls and selfies, Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a 10MP front camera on the outer display and a 10MP camera on the inner display.



