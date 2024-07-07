 Google Pixel 9 series launch in August: Specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series launch in August: Specs, features, and more, here's what we know so far

Google Pixel 9 series launching on August 13 globally with upgraded specs, features, Galaxy AI, and more. Know what's coming ahead of launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 07 2024, 09:00 IST
Google Pixel 9
Check out the expected specifications and features of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. (HT Tech)

Google is yet to announce the upcoming Pixel 9 series with a new speculated design and upgraded features. This year, Google is running ahead of its schedule as the Pixel 9 series is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming “Made by Google” event on August 13. Additionally, rumours suggest that the Pixel 9 series will have four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As the leaks about the devices are circulating rapidly, we may have an idea of what is going to be announced at the August event. Till then, here's what's expected to come with the Pixel 9 series. 

Google Pixel 9 series design, display, and camera

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 9 series will have four models, all with different yet similar designs and specifications. With new devices, Google is expected to bring several design changes with new camera modules and increased display sizes. The standard Pixel 9 model is expected to come with a 6.03-inch display, however, the display sizes of the Pro model may come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch respectively. Additionally, the back panel of the smartphone is expected to feature a horizontal camera bar with curved edges. Additionally, it will also feature an Adaptive Touch feature. 

In terms of photography, while the rumours about the camera specs are very slim, it is suspected that the vanilla Pixel 9 includes a triple camera setup instead of a dual camera sensor in the Pixel 8 models. It is reported that the third camera sensor would be a telephoto camera. 

Google Pixel 9 series processor, software, and battery

All the upcoming models of the Pixel 9 series are expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. The chipset is expected to be more powerful than last year's Tensor G3 chipset and it may include improved processing for new Galaxy AI features (If any). Furthermore, the new chipset may provide users with improved speed and on-device AI capabilities. 

The Pixel 9 series is expected to run on the upcoming Android 15 version, which was announced at the Google I/O event. For lasting performance, the smartphones will likely support a larger battery size. 

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 09:00 IST
