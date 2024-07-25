Google Pixel 9 series to use Samsung's new display technology- Here’s everything we know

Google Pixel 9 series launch is around the corner which means we'll get to see what the new generation will look like. However, over the past few weeks, the leaks and rumours about the speculated devices have been gaining pace, giving us a glimpse into what Google may announce. Now, in a recent leak, it was revealed that all smartphone models under the Pixel 9 series are expected to feature Samsung's latest display technology. The new display is expected to enhance the display experience and may give tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy S24.

According to a Korean-based publication named ET News, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is expected to come with new organic light-emitting diode ( OLED ) panels which will be supplied by Samsung Display. The report highlighted that the new organic material is called M14 which is expected to provide improved screen brightness and durability to smartphones, making it one of the competitive display technologies in the market. This is speculated to give tough competition to the Galaxy S24 since it uses the current M13 display technology, and it is currently being appreciated by many smartphone users.

In terms of brightness, currently, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro retain 1400 and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Now, it is expected that the base Pixel 9 may come with an 1800 nit of brightness, whereas, the Pixel 9 Pro models may get up to 2050nits peak brightness. It is also expected that Google may integrate higher localized peak brightness. The report clearly highlighted that the entire Pixel 9 series and the new generation Pixel Fold will include the new display technology. However, there are no major changes reported in the refresh rate, resolution, and other display specs are not expected to get a major boost.

Apple may also use new Samsung tech

On the other hand, not only Google but Apple is also rumoured to integrate Samsung's M14 OLED technology into the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. However, the Pixel 9 series and Apple iPhone 16 series are yet to make their debut in the global markets, therefore, we must wait and see what the companies have planned for their new generation of flagship smartphones.

