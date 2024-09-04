Google Pixel 9a, which is purportedly going to be the next mid-range offering from the search giant, could sport the same Tensor G4 chipset that powers the more expensive and recently released Pixel 9 flagships but may include an inferior modem, according to a report by Android Authority. This means it will have the same processing power as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but may fall short in terms of connectivity.

Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 Chipset: What We Know So Far

Google has a history of launching its Pixel a lineup with the latest available Tensor chipset—the Pixel 8a, which was released earlier this year, featured the Tensor G3. Now, with the Pixel 9a, codenamed ‘Tegu,' Android Authority reports that we will see the Tensor G4. However, the chipset may differ slightly from the one found in the Pixel 9 series. The report adds that while the Pixel 9's Tensor G4 uses FOPLP (Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging), the Pixel 9a's G4 will use IPoP (Integrated Package on Package). IPoP is reportedly thicker and runs hotter than FOPLP but is much cheaper to produce, which could justify Google's decision.

Additionally, the modem is expected to differ from the Pixel 9's Exynos 5400 modem, which offers multiple features, improved signal reception, and better overall performance while running cooler. Instead of this modem, the Pixel 9a might retain the older Exynos 5300 modem, which was included in the Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 9a: Design and More

Recently, purported images of the Pixel 9a's back design leaked, suggesting that the Pixel 9a could be released without the iconic camera design that Google has used since the Pixel 6 series, opting instead for a flat back. While these are just rumours and should be taken with a grain of salt, it would make sense for Google to differentiate the a series slightly to draw more attention to the Pixel 9 lineup. This year, we also saw Google offer the ‘Actua' panel with the Pixel 8a—the same panel technology that the Pixel 8 used—which suggests that the Pixel 9a could continue in a similar fashion.

