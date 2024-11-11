Google Pixel phones’ major issues highlighted in leaked documents - Details here

Google Pixel phones have been popularised in the flagship segment for their competitive camera abilities, performance and design. However, Pixel users have reported several issues with the devices over the years which has been affecting sales, as per a leaked Google document. In the report, Google has highlighted some of the major causes for Pixel returns such as overheating and battery drain problems. Know more about how Google Pixel phones are facing challenges, despite being one of the popular flagship smartphones.

Google Tensor chip performance affects Pixel sale

In a recent report by Android Authority, a Google's gChips division document was leaked that described what problems the current Pixel users are facing along with future plans to address the issues. In the report, it was highlighted that Pixel phones with Google's Tensor chip have been causing major performance issues such as overheating and battery drain. These issues are causing buyers to change their minds about buying Pixel phones or returning them.

Therefore, to address these issues, Google's leaked document revealed that the company has planned for some much-needed upgrades for the upcoming Tensor G5 and Tensor G6 chips. One of the biggest causes for Pixel returns was reported to be poor thermal management, therefore, this was highlighted as a priority issue which is expected to be resolved with the future generations.

The document also emphasised improvements coming to Google's upcoming Tensor G6 chip which is code named “Malibu”. This chipset is expected to debut with the Pixel 11 series in 2026. Google has planned to use TSMC's most efficient processes which are also being used for Apple chip development to optimise the performance of the segment. Apart from thermal management, the company is also working on bringing improvements in power efficiency.

Tensor G5 and G6 core configuration (expected)

According to a previous 9To5Google report, the upcoming Tensor G5 and G6 specs were leaked online showcasing major improvements. The Tensor G5 is reported to come with 1+5+2 with five performance Cortex-A725 and two Cortex-A520. Whereas, the Tensor G6 is reported to have 1+6 core performance and the Arm Cortex-X930 which is yet to be launched.

