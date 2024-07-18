 Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro launched in India with 4000 nits display, 50MP cameras - All you need to know | Mobile News

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro launched in India with 4000 nits display, 50MP cameras - All you need to know

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have been officially launched in India, sporting a range of high-end features. Here's everything you need to know about their pricing, specifications, and more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 15:55 IST
honor
Honor 200 (left), Honor 200 Pro (right). (Htech)

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro India Launch: Htech's Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are now official in India, powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8S Gen 3, respectively. The Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel, while the higher-end Honor 200 Pro sports a 6.78-inch OLED curved panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4000 nits. Both models come with a triple camera setup and offer 100W fast wired charging.

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro: Price and Availability in India

The Honor 200 is available in two variants: 8GB+256GB for 34,999 and 12GB+512GB for 39,999. It is offered in two colourways: Black and Moonlight White.

The Honor 200 Pro is available in a single variant of 12GB+512GB and comes in two colours: Black and Ocean Cyan.

Honor Tech has announced that both models will be available in India starting from July 20 at 12 noon IST, across limited offline retail stores and Amazon India. Additionally, customers can avail several instant discounts using ICICI and SBI credit cards and receive free accessories during the launch period.

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro Specifications

Both smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm chipsets: Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 for the Honor 200 Pro, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 for the Honor 200. The Honor 200 Pro comes with 12GB RAM as standard, while the Honor 200 is available with 8GB or 12GB RAM.

Regarding optics, the Honor 200 Pro has a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 50MP telephoto unit. The Honor 200 features the same setup, except for the primary 50MP sensor; instead of the 50MP Sony IMX906, it uses the 50MP H9000 sensor. Both devices have a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos. However, only the Honor 200 Pro includes a 3D depth sensor camera in tandem with the selfie shooter.

Both smartphones get a 5200 mAh battery that can be quickly topped up using 100W fast charging. Additionally, both run on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0 on top.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 15:55 IST
