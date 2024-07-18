 Meta rolls out paid Instagram, Facebook plans for Indian businesses: Price, benefits and more | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Meta rolls out paid Instagram, Facebook plans for Indian businesses: Price, benefits and more

Meta rolls out paid Instagram, Facebook plans for Indian businesses: Price, benefits and more

Indian businesses on Instagram and Facebook can now take advantage of Meta Verified subscription plans, check details to know how it will work.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 10:21 IST
Meta rolls out paid Instagram, Facebook plans for Indian businesses: Price, benefits and more
Meta Verified subscription plans announced for businesses in India, know more. (unsplash)

Mark Zuckerberg-owned social networking company Meta has announced the expansion of the Meta Verified plans for businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India. This subscription plan will allow businesses to get the verified mark or the “blue tick” to confirm their legitimacy to their consumers. It is worth noting that the plan is not only limited to getting a blue tick as Meta will also provide businesses in India with several features such as security, impersonation protection, and more. Know more about the Meta Verified subscription plans.

Also read:  Top AI chatbots you can download on an Android mobile phone right away: Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI and more

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
50% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹199,999
Buy now

Meta Verified subscription plans 

Meta has been testing the Verified subscription plans for over a year now and several users on the platform also have access to the feature. Last month, the company rolled out the plan for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Now, the giant announced that the plans will also be made available to businesses running on Instagram and Facebook. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Instagram rolls out new multi-audio features for Reels, users can now add up to 20 tracks

The company highlighted that the Meta Verified subscription plans will start from Rs.639 for one app per month and the prices can go up to Rs.21000 (including discount). However, businesses are free to subscribe to any suitable plan based on their requirements and budget. There are four plans available from where businesses can pick the preferred option. Meta claims that the subscription plans will allow businesses to reach a higher audience and grow their business with the required support and protection. 

How Meta-Verified subscription plans will benefit businesses in India

Meta verification for business accounts will allow the owners to build credibility over their social media accounts as they will be backed by the company. It will also enable customers to confidently interact with the business without any hesitation for scams or false claims. Additionally, businesses get several benefits from the Meta verified badge or the “blue tick” as it will be carefully approved by the social media platform, enabling businesses to avoid impersonation and gain additional support. 

Also read: WhatsApp rolls out new favourite feature for calls and chats, here's how you can use it

Businesses can also take advantage of priority customer support, including chat, email, and callback options, making it easier for them to solve any challenges. Therefore, businesses are required to carefully pick the plan to enjoy greater benefits and features. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 10:21 IST
Trending: amazon prime day sale vs flipkart goat sale, retail giants battle to offer huge discounts on popular smartphones iphone 16 launch expected to make big money for apple; over 90 million latest iphone units to be shipped in 2024 bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it nasa chandra x-ray observatory and james webb space telescope capture stunning images of orion nebula, ngc 3627 and more ceo gopal vittal has a 'gift' for airtel wi-fi users in india- read letter how to hide your instagram online status from others samsung in talks with component partners to boost ops in india: tm roh apple iphone users get new whatsapp calling design with latest update, check details here amazon prime day sale 2024: major launches and exclusive deals you should not miss whatsapp rolls out new favourite feature for calls and chats, here’s how you can use it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets