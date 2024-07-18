Meta rolls out paid Instagram, Facebook plans for Indian businesses: Price, benefits and more

Mark Zuckerberg-owned social networking company Meta has announced the expansion of the Meta Verified plans for businesses on Instagram and Facebook in India. This subscription plan will allow businesses to get the verified mark or the “blue tick” to confirm their legitimacy to their consumers. It is worth noting that the plan is not only limited to getting a blue tick as Meta will also provide businesses in India with several features such as security, impersonation protection, and more. Know more about the Meta Verified subscription plans.

Meta Verified subscription plans

Meta has been testing the Verified subscription plans for over a year now and several users on the platform also have access to the feature. Last month, the company rolled out the plan for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. Now, the giant announced that the plans will also be made available to businesses running on Instagram and Facebook.

The company highlighted that the Meta Verified subscription plans will start from Rs.639 for one app per month and the prices can go up to Rs.21000 (including discount). However, businesses are free to subscribe to any suitable plan based on their requirements and budget. There are four plans available from where businesses can pick the preferred option. Meta claims that the subscription plans will allow businesses to reach a higher audience and grow their business with the required support and protection.

How Meta-Verified subscription plans will benefit businesses in India

Meta verification for business accounts will allow the owners to build credibility over their social media accounts as they will be backed by the company. It will also enable customers to confidently interact with the business without any hesitation for scams or false claims. Additionally, businesses get several benefits from the Meta verified badge or the “blue tick” as it will be carefully approved by the social media platform, enabling businesses to avoid impersonation and gain additional support.

Businesses can also take advantage of priority customer support, including chat, email, and callback options, making it easier for them to solve any challenges. Therefore, businesses are required to carefully pick the plan to enjoy greater benefits and features.

