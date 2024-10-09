Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for Microsoft users: Check details

Microsoft Edge is one of the world's most popular web browsers, currently holding the second-largest market share among desktop users, trailing only Google Chrome. As the default browser for Windows users, Edge plays an important role for day to day activities. As our reliance on the internet is increasing day by day, we often share a lot of our sensitive information such as banking details, birth dates, and locations through our browser.

To protect users, Microsoft routinely rolls out security updates for Edge. Yet, despite these recommendations, some users continue to use outdated versions of the browser for convenience. This poses significant security risks, particularly as vulnerabilities are discovered. Recently, the Indian government has issued an urgent warning regarding users operating versions of Microsoft Edge earlier than 129.0.2792.79.

Indian Government issues warning

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has alerted users to multiple vulnerabilities present in Microsoft Edge. The exploitation of these vulnerabilities could potentially allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Specifically, these vulnerabilities stem from several factors, including insufficient data validation in Mojo, Inappropriate implementation in V8 and Integer overflow in Layout. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing users to visit specially crafted websites or HTML pages, leading to severe security breaches.

How to stay safe

In light of these alarming developments, users are strongly advised to update their browsers immediately. CERT-In has emphasised the importance of applying the latest security patches and updates recommended by Microsoft.

While the convenience of older browser versions may be tempting, the potential dangers far outweigh the benefits. As cyber threats evolve, staying informed and vigilant is essential for safeguarding personal information and ensuring a secure online experience.



