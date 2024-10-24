 Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android

Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android

We spoke with Manohar Paluri, VP, AI, Meta during the Meta Build with AI Summit to discuss Meta's potential advantage in AI integration through WhatsApp, the possibility of native Llama AI partnerships with an Android OEM, and more.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 11:38 IST
Exclusive: Meta discusses its WhatsApp AI advantage and the potential for native Llama AI on Android
Meta's Build with AI Summit took place on October 23 in Bengaluru, India. (HT Tech / Manohar Paluri)

Meta is one of the few companies that has embraced an open-source design for its artificial intelligence models family, Llama, and has successfully integrated these models into consumer-grade apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. This was a key message at Meta's Build With AI Summit, held in Bengaluru on October 23. Meta AI was launched in India earlier this year, in June, and since then, millions of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger users have used it within these apps' user interfaces. In fact, it's visible as soon as you open WhatsApp, right above your messages.

This integration is what sets Meta apart from competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini, offering an AI bot directly within WhatsApp, which has hundreds of millions of users in India. To explore this alleged advantage, Hindustan Times Tech's Shaurya Sharma spoke exclusively to Manohar Paluri, VP, AI at Meta. Paluri also emphasised how Llama, as an open-source family of models, could power India-centric use cases.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Edited Excerpts:

When it comes to Meta's AI apps like WhatsApp, Meta AI is organically available—it is right there when you open WhatsApp. Now, compared to chatbots like ChatGPT, which require additional steps such as downloading the app from the Google PlayStore/App Store, for a country like India, is this ease of use a major advantage? And could this help Meta penetrate a larger user base in India?

“The mission is to connect people and provide the best products to connect them to information and each other. The advantage of Meta AI isn't just the performance of the Llama engine, but also its availability on apps people already use. It brings utility and expands possibilities,” Manohar Paluri, VP, Meta said.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Paluri described how something as basic as bedtime stories can be transformed using Meta AI, instead of being confined to printed storybooks. He said, “I have a five-year-old and a four-year-old, and at night we tell them stories. They pick their favorite phrase, and then I immediately use Meta AI to imagine that phrase, and then the world is your imagination.”

Paluri says that another major advantage with Meta AI is the ability to invoke it in group chats. This allows for real-time information gathering and debunking within the conversation. “It becomes an important way to educate and inform,” he said.

“So one of the advantages is not just the distribution of it—that definitely helps Meta, and helps Llama to become a better model, but it also increases the utility of WhatsApp. This also makes WhatsApp such a powerful tool in the country right now; Instagram is such a powerful creative tool as well (for the same reasons). I think it's a great advantage for the app and the user.”

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

Many companies are starting to provide on-device AI—OpenAI has partnered with Apple and GoogleAI is seen in Samsung phones. In the future, could Meta partner with an Android OEM, with Llama as the default AI model?

“We want Llama to be the Linux of intelligence. From that perspective, it aligns with our overall open-source strategy, and taking the open source strategy, many OEMs can do this. In fact, many of the chipset makers, such as Qualcomm and MediaTek are using Llama.”

Manohar Paluri on Llama's open-source nature and its India-centric uses

Manohar Paluri explains that Meta designed Llama 2 with an open-source, developer-centric philosophy, aiming to enable the creation of practical applications that can positively impact sectors like education and agriculture in India.

“When we released Llama 2, we changed the license to be commercially usable because of that specific license, so everybody can build on top of it and use it. There was a family of models that were both pre-trained and post-trained. The post-trained models can be used to build a chatbot, and so on and so forth,” Paluri said.

“India is possibly in the top three in terms of Llama downloads. It's also in the top two in terms of the number of developers here. The appetite for technology and the eagerness of people to adapt to new technology in this part of the world is amazing. So it's a perfect mix for us to be here to learn and also to see all the use cases. “

Also Read: AIO liquid cooling kit for CPU: What is it and which one to buy under 5000

Paluri added, “I can go through many, many use cases; we can follow up on all the specific Indian use cases, but the couple that are really inspiring to me... One of them is the Pratham example. It's a non-profit for education. We all know that literacy and education really change the game for any country, and we have a ways to go in terms of making progress. Pratham is an example where they are actually using this foundational technology. That was one. There are a couple of other examples that we can go through. One example was a farmer using this technology in a native language and getting the best information on agriculture that previously was not feasible or accessible because of Llama. These are a few examples that just inspire you.”

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 11:34 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 24: Wall Royale event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets