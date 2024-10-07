iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance

iPhones are the de facto choice for many seeking a reliable camera experience, thanks to their industry-leading video recording capabilities and consistent results across different focal lengths. However, this year, the competition is greater than ever, with Android OEMs introducing advanced camera setups in their flagship phones. Here, we take a look at some of the top Android phones you can consider if you want a great camera experience akin to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read: iQoo 13 launching soon, spotted on certification site: Here's everything we know

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share the same optics with no differences—similar to the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, Google's Pixel devices have always been known for their class-leading optics, and the Pixel 9 Pro is no exception. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. You get one of the best dynamic ranges of any smartphone, sharp videos, and the ability to use Google Video Boost to capture 8K videos and Night Sight videos—dramatically reducing noise. The selfie camera is also impressive at 42MP, producing sharp photos. However, with the Pixel 9 Pro, the portrait mode isn't the best, video blur is limited to 1080P, and lens switching during video can be a bit jarring.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max models worth over ₹50 lakh seized, here's what happened

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

It is safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device truly made for power users. You not only get a variety of focal lengths with 0.5X, 1X, 3X, and 5X lenses on offer, but you also have powerful video features such as 4K 120FPS video (which is one of the iPhone 16 Pro's major features). Samsung also provides one of the best portrait modes on mobile phones, with excellent edge detection and a natural-looking bokeh (background blur). Another significant advantage of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the S Pen, which can be used to remotely take pictures—making it ideal for group and solo shots. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tends to shoot with a cooler white balance and saturates pictures more than its rivals, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

B0CS5Z3T4M-1

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Ever since Xiaomi partnered with Leica, the German camera maker, its colour science has improved dramatically. You get cinematic images thanks to the Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant colour palettes, and you also have the choice between a range of filters that emulate different film stocks. Plus, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, you have the option to shoot Log video, which is something that the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra do not natively offer in their camera apps. Do keep in mind that using HyperOS may not be ideal for everyone, but what you do get is excellent optics, powerful video capabilities, and top-end hardware.

Also Read: iPhone scam over ₹20 crore uncovered: How duo exploited Apple's policy