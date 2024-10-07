 iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance

Phone 16 Pro gets one of the most reliable smartphone cameras, but the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are all in close competition.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 13:24 IST
iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance
iPhone 16 Pro has one of the best and most reliable camera systems in the market. (AP)

iPhones are the de facto choice for many seeking a reliable camera experience, thanks to their industry-leading video recording capabilities and consistent results across different focal lengths. However, this year, the competition is greater than ever, with Android OEMs introducing advanced camera setups in their flagship phones. Here, we take a look at some of the top Android phones you can consider if you want a great camera experience akin to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read: iQoo 13 launching soon, spotted on certification site: Here's everything we know

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share the same optics with no differences—similar to the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, Google's Pixel devices have always been known for their class-leading optics, and the Pixel 9 Pro is no exception. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide, 48MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. You get one of the best dynamic ranges of any smartphone, sharp videos, and the ability to use Google Video Boost to capture 8K videos and Night Sight videos—dramatically reducing noise. The selfie camera is also impressive at 42MP, producing sharp photos. However, with the Pixel 9 Pro, the portrait mode isn't the best, video blur is limited to 1080P, and lens switching during video can be a bit jarring.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max models worth over 50 lakh seized, here's what happened

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

It is safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a device truly made for power users. You not only get a variety of focal lengths with 0.5X, 1X, 3X, and 5X lenses on offer, but you also have powerful video features such as 4K 120FPS video (which is one of the iPhone 16 Pro's major features). Samsung also provides one of the best portrait modes on mobile phones, with excellent edge detection and a natural-looking bokeh (background blur). Another significant advantage of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the S Pen, which can be used to remotely take pictures—making it ideal for group and solo shots. That said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tends to shoot with a cooler white balance and saturates pictures more than its rivals, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

B0CS5Z3T4M-1

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Ever since Xiaomi partnered with Leica, the German camera maker, its colour science has improved dramatically. You get cinematic images thanks to the Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant colour palettes, and you also have the choice between a range of filters that emulate different film stocks. Plus, just like the iPhone 16 Pro, you have the option to shoot Log video, which is something that the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra do not natively offer in their camera apps. Do keep in mind that using HyperOS may not be ideal for everyone, but what you do get is excellent optics, powerful video capabilities, and top-end hardware.

Also Read: iPhone scam over 20 crore uncovered: How duo exploited Apple's policy

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 13:24 IST
Trending: oneplus, iqoo, poco may face trouble in india, retailers call for ban due to… iphone 17 air launch likely in 2025: why pro users may not like the new model infinix smart 9 with 5000mah battery, 6.7-inch hd+ display launched: check features, price, and more iphone se 4 launch in march 2025: 3 reasons new iphone may stand out in the mid-range segment iphone se 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - why it could be enough vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy apple india festive offer is here! free beats solo buds with iphone 15 and big savings on macs, iphone 16 iphone se 4 launch nearing: apple begins to source new oled displays iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not infinix zero 40 vs oneplus nord 4: know which smartphone under 30000 to buy
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro: 3 Android phones that challenge its camera performance
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay
GTA Online

Solo in GTA Online? These 5 tips will enhance your gameplay and boost your success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 7: Effective loot management tips
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption: 5 Things I wish you knew earlier to master the wild west
GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

GTA 5 Online to bring limited map expansion feature with zombies next week

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 56% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Up to 65% on washing machines from Samsung, Bosch and more top brands
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets