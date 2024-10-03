Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect

Smartphone manufacturers are gearing up for significant launches this October, following a month filled with notable releases like the iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50. Several brands are preparing to unveil their flagship models, incorporating the latest MediaTek and Qualcomm SoCs. Here's an overview of the expected launches this month.

1. Xiaomi 15 Series Expected Specs

The Xiaomi 15 Pro will likely include a 120Hz 2K display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a thickness of 8.5mm. A Titanium Edition will be available, similar to last year's model. The Pro variant is expected to sport a 50MP main camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.5, a 50MP ultra wide lens, and a Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The base model may feature a 6,000mAh battery and an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Both versions should support 90W wired fast charging and utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

2. Honor Magic 7 Series Anticipated Features

The Honor Magic 7 series smartphones will likely adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets, with the standard model featuring a 1.5K display and the Pro version offering a 2K display. Both devices are expected to come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Omnivision OV50H primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera (possibly the Sony IMX882), and a third sensor that may have either 50 or 200 megapixels (Samsung HP3).

3. OnePlus 13 Launch

OnePlus plans to introduce its flagship OnePlus 13 in China this October. The device will reportedly include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, promising performance and efficiency enhancements. It should feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

4. iQOO 13 Announcement

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is preparing to launch its premium iQOO 13 series in China this October. Like the OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 is expected to utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The device may also carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, with specifications including up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may feature a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Release

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition), set to launch in India on October 3. Powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, the Galaxy S24 FE will come with a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, positioning itself as a cost-effective option compared to Samsung's flagship models.