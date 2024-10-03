 Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect | Mobile News

Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect

What new flagship smartphones can we expect this October? Here’s a look at the upcoming releases from Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, iQOO, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2024, 15:58 IST
Icon
Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M15: This is a mid-range smartphone which is currently available in the budget segment price due to the Amazon festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy M15 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset for day-to-day performance. It also comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 6000mAh battery for lasting performance. You can get the Samsung Galaxy M15 at a sale price of just Rs.10,999.  (Samsung)
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
2/5 Realme NARZO 70x: The next feature-filled budget smartphone in the list is the Realme NARZO 70x. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 6nm 5G processor which claims to offer powerful performance. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution for crisp visuals. Now, the Realme NARZO 70x is available at a discounted price of just Rs.12249. (Realme )
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
3/5 iQOO Z9x: This is a newly launched mid-range smartphone which is powered by the  4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 that claims to offer  560K+ AnTuTu Score for lag-free performance. The iQOO Z9x also features a 6000mAh ultra slim battery that supports 44W FlashCharge. The iQOO Z9x a is priced at Rs.18999, however, during Amazon Sale 2024, buyers can get it for just Rs.13999. (Amazon)
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
4/5 Redmi 13C: This is Redmi’s most popular 5G smartphone which is available at an affordable price range. The Redmi 13C comes with a 6.74-inch HD+  display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC paired with 8GB RAM. You can get the Redmi 13C at a discounted price of Rs.8999.  (Redmi )
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
5/5 Poco X6 Neo: The next budget smartphone which you can consider buying is the Poco X6 Neo which is a performance-centric smartphone. The Poco X6 Neo is powered by a Dimensity 6080 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and  128GB Storage. It also offers a 5000 mAh Battery and a 108MP main rear camera. The smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.12999. (Poco)
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
icon View all Images
Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and other flagship smartphones are launching this October. (Pexels)

Smartphone manufacturers are gearing up for significant launches this October, following a month filled with notable releases like the iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50. Several brands are preparing to unveil their flagship models, incorporating the latest MediaTek and Qualcomm SoCs. Here's an overview of the expected launches this month.

1. Xiaomi 15 Series Expected Specs

The Xiaomi 15 Pro will likely include a 120Hz 2K display with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a thickness of 8.5mm. A Titanium Edition will be available, similar to last year's model. The Pro variant is expected to sport a 50MP main camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.5, a 50MP ultra wide lens, and a Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The base model may feature a 6,000mAh battery and an IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Both versions should support 90W wired fast charging and utilise the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

You may be interested in

24% OFF
Vivo V40
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,970₹45,999
Buy now
14% OFF
Vivo V40 Pro
  • Ganges Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹47,500₹54,999
Buy now
27% OFF
Vivo T3 Lite
  • Vibrant Green
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹10,898₹14,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Vivo Y200 Pro
  • Silk Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹20,999₹25,999
Buy now

Also read: Apple India Festive Offer is here! Free Beats Solo Buds with iPhone 15 and big savings on Macs, iPhone 16

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Honor Magic 7 Series Anticipated Features

The Honor Magic 7 series smartphones will likely adopt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets, with the standard model featuring a 1.5K display and the Pro version offering a 2K display. Both devices are expected to come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP Omnivision OV50H primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera (possibly the Sony IMX882), and a third sensor that may have either 50 or 200 megapixels (Samsung HP3).

Also read: OnePlus, iQoo, Poco may face trouble in India, retailers call for ban due to…

3. OnePlus 13 Launch

OnePlus plans to introduce its flagship OnePlus 13 in China this October. The device will reportedly include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, promising performance and efficiency enhancements. It should feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

4. iQOO 13 Announcement

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is preparing to launch its premium iQOO 13 series in China this October. Like the OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 is expected to utilise the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. The device may also carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, with specifications including up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may feature a 6,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped again, likely to debut with new iPad in…

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Release

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition), set to launch in India on October 3. Powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, the Galaxy S24 FE will come with a 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, positioning itself as a cost-effective option compared to Samsung's flagship models.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 15:57 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - why it could be enough iphone se 4 launch in march 2025: 3 reasons new iphone may stand out in the mid-range segment iphone se 4 launching soon: key firm behind new display may face ban due to… iphone 16 first impressions: blend of affordability and performance infinix zero 40 vs oneplus nord 4: know which smartphone under 30000 to buy google pixel 9 is not the first phone to get android 15 but it’s not shocking—find out why iphone se 4 launch timeline tipped again, likely to debut with new ipad in… vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy amazon sale 2024: iphone 13, oneplus 12r and other 5 smartphones to buy samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16gb ram
Home Mobile Mobile News Vivo X200, Xiaomi 15, Honor Magic 7, and more launching this October; Here‘s what you can expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 2: Reward for October Booyah Pass
GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

GTA Online offering special birthday gift for longtime players: Here’s how to claim it

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 13

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets