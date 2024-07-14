 iPhone 17 Pro Max features: What to expect from Apple in 2025- Four reasons you may want to skip iPhone 16 series | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Pro Max features: What to expect from Apple in 2025- Four reasons you may want to skip iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16 launch: Get a sneak peek into the future of smartphones with the rumored features of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, set to redefine your mobile experience.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 14 2024, 11:22 IST
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five worth waiting upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone - All details
iPhone 15
1/5 This year, Apple is expected to announce significant changes to the iPhone 16 series. The Vanilla iPhone 16 is also slated to get a design and performance boost that may entice iPhone users to upgrade their devices. For starters, the iPhone 16 is expected to get a vertical camera layout instead of a diagonal camera module available in the iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new capture and action button. (apple)
iPhone 15
2/5 Last year, Apple upgraded the iPhone 15 camera from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor, enhancing the picture quality. Now, with the iPhone 16, it is highly unlikely that the company will introduce any major changes. However, as of now, the camera specs of the vanilla iPhone 16 are yet to be confirmed. If we talk about the Pro models then they will likely get crucial upgrades. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/5 With the iPhone 16, Apple is planning to bring major performance with a new A 18 processor. While the iPhone 15 supports the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 16 will likely get some boost with Apple Intelligence features which are in the company’s AI-powered offerings to their device. However, the iPhone 15 is speculated to be not compatible to support AI.  Furthermore, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 will get iOS 18 update.  (Apple )
iPhone 15
4/5 The iPhone 16 is also slated to get a battery upgrade from iPhone 15 3349 mAh to 3561 mAh. Therefore, the battery life will also get a boost. Therefore, these are some major changes which are speculated to be announced with the iPhone 16.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 The iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in September 2024. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Also, note that the specs and features are based on rumours and we must wait for the launch to confirm what’s coming.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple is rumoured to introduce a revamped design for the iPhone 17 Pro series. (Bloomberg)

Buy iPhone 16 or wait for iPhone 17: As the tech world anticipates Apple's next move in the smartphone arena, rumours and leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max have begun to surface. Here's a look at what might await consumers considering an upgrade from the current iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Advanced Camera System

One of the most talked-about upgrades in the iPhone 17 Pro Max is its purported triple 48MP camera setup. This advancement aims to elevate photo and video quality to new heights, promising sharper details and enhanced low-light performance. If these rumours hold true, users can expect significant improvements in capturing moments with unprecedented clarity.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Redesigned Dynamic Island

Leaks suggest a redesign for the iPhone 17's Dynamic Island, making it slimmer and smaller. This modification aims to enrich the viewing experience by reducing bezels and maximising the screen-to-body ratio. For consumers seeking a more immersive display, this potential enhancement could be a compelling reason to wait for the next generation of iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: New Form Factor for Plus Model

Apple is rumoured to introduce a revamped design for the Plus model of the iPhone 17. This redesign could result in a lighter and more ergonomic device, potentially enhancing usability for users who prefer larger screen sizes. Such changes in form factor may appeal to those looking for a blend of aesthetics and practicality in their next smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Enhanced Performance and Battery Life

Anticipations also include a more powerful chipset in the iPhone 17 lineup, promising faster performance and improved energy efficiency. Coupled with advancements in battery technology, users might enjoy longer usage times between charges. These upgrades could cater to users who rely heavily on their smartphones for productivity and entertainment without compromising on performance or battery life.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to impress with its current capabilities, the prospective enhancements in the iPhone 17 Pro Max are generating considerable interest. From an advanced camera system to potential improvements in design, performance, and battery life, Apple's next-generation offerings aim to set new standards in smartphone technology. For consumers weighing their upgrade options, staying tuned for further developments on the iPhone 17 Pro Max could prove worthwhile as Apple prepares to redefine the smartphone experience once again.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 11:22 IST
