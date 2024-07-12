 iPhone 17 Pro Max will get a massive camera upgrade in 2025- Should you skip the iPhone 16 Pro? | Mobile News

iPhone 17 Pro Max will get a massive camera upgrade in 2025- Should you skip the iPhone 16 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a 48MP triple camera setup, making it a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16 Pro Max, check details to know more.

iPhone 17 Pro Max will get a massive camera upgrade in 2025-  Should you skip the iPhone 16 Pro?
Apple iPhone 16 series is now just 2 months away from its official launch and rumours about next year's iPhone 17 have already started to circulate over the internet. With leaks about the 2025 iPhone 17 rapidly spreading, it is raising questions among iPhone users if they should upgrade to the iPhone 16 series or wait for the iPhone 17 series. Well, this new leak might convenience you to wait for the iPhone 17 Pro Max due to upcoming camera upgrades, know more about what's coming. 

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report, the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get a massive camera upgrade. Kuo highlighted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a 48MP Tetraprism camera for improved zoom capabilities. While the Tetraprism camera is also expected to support the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, there will be changes in the sensor size. Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely come with a 1/2.6-inch 48MP CIS sensor which is an upgrade from a 1/3.1-inch 12MP sensor. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Earlier in December, Jeff Pu also highlighted that Apple may be working to develop a 48MP telephoto lens for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. These upgrades are expected to be made to sync the iPhone with Apple Vision Pro. Furthermore, the main and ultra-wide camera sensors of the iPhone 17 Pro Max will also retain 48MP size. Therefore, it could be the first iPhone with all three sensors supporting 48MP cameras.

Should buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max or wait for the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Based on rumours and leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a significant camera upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it is too early to make an assumption and decide which smartphone would be a better upgrade. Additionally, Apple is yet to announce the iPhone 16 series, therefore we must wait for the official announcement to confirm what's coming.

