Vivo executive teases Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini camera capabilities ahead of the October 14 launch. Here’s what was teased about the new Vivo flagships.

Vivo X200 Pro 200MP periscope camera teased ahead of October 14 launch- Know what’s coming
Vivo X200 Pro’s periscope camera capabilities teased, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (Jia Jingdong/ Weibo)

Vivo X200 series will make its debut in the Chinese market on October 14. As the launch nears, the company has started to tease the models revealing their design, specifications, and features. In a recent teaser, Vivo showcased the  200MP periscope camera capabilities of the X200 Pro along with image samples to keep the excitement going. The image samples also included photos captured from the X200 Pro mini and the standard X200. Know what the smartphone's design looks like, and what camera upgrades are expected. 

Vivo X200 Pro, X200 Pro mini design and camera samples

Vivo VP Jia Jingdong teased the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini design and camera capabilities on Chinese social media platforms, Weibo. In terms of design, the executive revealed (via GSMArena) that the smartphone comes with a new flat design which is being called “full-depth micro-quadruple design”. It was also revealed that the series will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and customised to support powerful AI-powered tasks. 

In terms of camera performance, the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro mini feature a 1/1.28-inch SonyLYT-818 sensor paired with Vivo  V3+ imaging chip. The smartphone features a 200MP periscope lens that offers up to 85mm focal length and f/2.67 aperture. On the other hand, the X200 Pro mini offers up to 70mm focal length and f/2.57 aperture. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with a new exposure control technology with 4K backlit movie portrait video capabilities. It also offers up to 135mm portrait mode lens to capture eye-catching closeup shots. 

Apart from design and camera capabilities, the Vivo executive also revealed significant improvements to the smartphone's battery life. Reportedly, the series will likely feature semi-solid battery technology to improve the overall battery life of the smartphone. Now, in just a few days, Vivo will officially launch the Vivo X200 series in the Chinese market and soon the models will hit the global market as last year with the Vivo X100 series.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 12:59 IST
