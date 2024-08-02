iPhone 18 believed to mark a big shift: How Samsung may help Apple to improve iPhone’s camera

iPhone 16 will make its debut in the coming weeks and as we approach the launch of new-gen iPhone models, rumours mills around the iPhone 17 series are running in full swing. In the past few days, we have heard a range of predictions about how the iPhone 17 may shape up. Now, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed shocking details about the iPhone 18 series which indicate changes in the tech giant's years-long partnership.

iPhone 18 series: Apple may part ways from Sony

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that iPhone launching in 2026, iPhone 18, will get a new 1/2.6-inch 48MP Ultra Wide CMOS image sensor (CIS) that will be made by Samsung,. This means that Apple will part ways from Sony as its CIS supplier. For those who are not aware, Apple iPhones have been using sensors from Sony and displays from Samsung for quite a long time now. Although Apple has been sourcing displays from other suppliers as well, Sony has been Cupertino-based tech giant's go to company for image sensors.

In a brief report published on X, Kuo said that Samsung already has a dedicated team within its ranks that can work on camera components that will be made specifically to supply Apple. iPhone maker is reportedly shifting away from Sony due to concerns about reliability. Apple is also believed to integrate new technologies into its camera system. If the prediction from Apple analyst turns out to be true, we may see a Samsung-powered camera system in the iPhone 18 series.

iPhone 17 series: What we know so far

Earlier this week, tipster Ice Universe shared key details about the iPhone 17 lineup. As per the leaker iPhone 17 series is also rumoured to comprise four models just like last few years, however the company may ‘kill' the Plus iPhone model once again in 2025. As mentioned in a report by MacRumors, iPhone 17 series will feature an all-new iPhone 17 Slim model. Although considered to be a replacement of the Plus model, the iPhone 17 Slim is believed to be an even more high-end option placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the series.

