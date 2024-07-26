 iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here’s everything we know | Mobile News

iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here’s everything we know

First foldable iPhone will likely make its debut as early as 2026.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 11:38 IST
iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here’s everything we know
Apple currently has several foldable projects under wraps. Reports suggest that Apple's first foldable may be a iPhone flip. (Unsplash)

iPhone 16 is one of the most anticipated Apple phones right now, however, over the past few days we have heard several new details about the iPhone SE 4 and an all-new foldable iPhone. Backing some of those claims, a new report by PatentlyApple reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant has signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) with Korean parts suppliers over several foldable device projects. Violating the agreement can cost the Korean suppliers millions of dollars.

Also read: iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera, A19 launching next year? Here's what we know about the ultra-thin iPhone model

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹189,400₹199,999
Buy now
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹115,860₹134,999
Buy now

When we may see first foldable iPhone

Earlier this week, a report by The Information revealed that the first foldable iPhone will likely make its debut as early as 2026. In addition to this, the report also stated that the design of the foldable iPhone will be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone that features a clamshell-style.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 may mark Apple's big leap in phone photography, likely to get this professional camera feature

The report by PatentlyApple backs the rumoured launch timeline of foldable Apple devices. As per Korea's domestic parts industry, the company will likely release its first foldable product by 2026. Apple currently has several foldable projects under wraps and the rumour of the company's first foldable being a iPhone flip, could change in the near future.

According to TheElec, Apple is aiming to sell 15 million foldables and in order to achieve this target, the company will have to complete the construction of the supply chain in the second half of this year. Currently, the foldable smartphone market across the globe is dominated by Samsung and in China, Honor and Huawei are the leaders.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 production likely to begin in coming months, expected to launch in March: Here's everything we know

iPhone 16 launching in September

Although news about the foldable iPhone is quite exciting, Apple and its potential customers are gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series. Just like previous years, iPhone 16 series will also comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This may be the last time we see a Plus model in the iPhone lineup. Most of the details about the iPhone 16 have been leaked by the tipster ahead of launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 11:38 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 launching soon: why you should skip iphone 15 even on sale iphone prices to reduce in india after union budget 2024? 5 questions answered ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 14 available with 23% discount on amazon: check price, specifications and more iphone 16 series launch likely in september: how apple may have solved post-launch overheating problem iqoo z9s series india launch confirmed: design, specifications and everything we know iphone 13 now available with over rs. 10000 discount on amazon: check price, benefits and more iphone 16 series launch likely in september: design, camera and other specs leaked till now apple intelligence release timeline: know when iphone users may get much-awaited ios 18 ai feature realme narzo 61 budget smartphone launching in india on july 29: design, features and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here’s everything we know
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket

Top photography smartphones of 2024: High-end cameras that can fit in your pocket
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab up to 70% off on Xiaomi, Haier, ILIFE vacuum cleaners and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets