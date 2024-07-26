iPhone Fold may soon be a reality, Apple reportedly signs deal to secure parts: Here’s everything we know

iPhone 16 is one of the most anticipated Apple phones right now, however, over the past few days we have heard several new details about the iPhone SE 4 and an all-new foldable iPhone. Backing some of those claims, a new report by PatentlyApple reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant has signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) with Korean parts suppliers over several foldable device projects. Violating the agreement can cost the Korean suppliers millions of dollars.

When we may see first foldable iPhone

Earlier this week, a report by The Information revealed that the first foldable iPhone will likely make its debut as early as 2026. In addition to this, the report also stated that the design of the foldable iPhone will be quite similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone that features a clamshell-style.

The report by PatentlyApple backs the rumoured launch timeline of foldable Apple devices. As per Korea's domestic parts industry, the company will likely release its first foldable product by 2026. Apple currently has several foldable projects under wraps and the rumour of the company's first foldable being a iPhone flip, could change in the near future.

According to TheElec, Apple is aiming to sell 15 million foldables and in order to achieve this target, the company will have to complete the construction of the supply chain in the second half of this year. Currently, the foldable smartphone market across the globe is dominated by Samsung and in China, Honor and Huawei are the leaders.

iPhone 16 launching in September

Although news about the foldable iPhone is quite exciting, Apple and its potential customers are gearing up for the launch of iPhone 16 series. Just like previous years, iPhone 16 series will also comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This may be the last time we see a Plus model in the iPhone lineup. Most of the details about the iPhone 16 have been leaked by the tipster ahead of launch.



