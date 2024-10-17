 Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over… | Mobile News

Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…

Reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will carry a price tag of around $2200 and will only be offered in black colour.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 10:01 IST
Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to be the company’s thinnest foldable phone to date with a thickness of just over 10mm. (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its most expensive phone till date. We have been hearing about the device for over a month now. Previously, the launch date of the phone was predicted to be September 25, but that didn't happen. Now, as per a latest report by Korean publication FNNews, Samsung's most expensive phone will likely break cover on September 25 and its price is expected to begin at $2200 ( 1,85,000). Over the past couple of weeks, numerous details about the phone have been leaked online and a recent report by FNNews has shed light on some new information about the device. The phone that we are talking about is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may be limited to these countries

As mentioned in a report by FNNews, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may remain exclusive to South Korea and China initially. The publication also suggests that the phone may go on sale in South Korea from October 25.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to be the company's thinnest foldable phone to date with a thickness of just over 10mm. For context, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 12.1mm profile. Although upcoming phone may be thinner than the regular model, it is still said to sport a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with Galaxy AI power, health tracking: All details here

Reports suggest that the phone will carry a price tag of around $2200 and will only be offered in black colour. It is not yet known whether the new Slim model will only feature a better design or it will also get enhanced performance. A report by Galaxy Club suggests Samsung may finally upgrade the Under Display Camera (UDC) in the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim to 5MP from the 4MP that the company has been using since Galaxy Z Fold 3.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 07:40 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here’s when pixel phones may get big google update samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets