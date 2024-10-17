Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on October 25, may cost over…

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its most expensive phone till date. We have been hearing about the device for over a month now. Previously, the launch date of the phone was predicted to be September 25, but that didn't happen. Now, as per a latest report by Korean publication FNNews, Samsung's most expensive phone will likely break cover on September 25 and its price is expected to begin at $2200 ( ₹1,85,000). Over the past couple of weeks, numerous details about the phone have been leaked online and a recent report by FNNews has shed light on some new information about the device. The phone that we are talking about is Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

More about Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may be limited to these countries

As mentioned in a report by FNNews, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition may remain exclusive to South Korea and China initially. The publication also suggests that the phone may go on sale in South Korea from October 25.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is rumoured to be the company's thinnest foldable phone to date with a thickness of just over 10mm. For context, the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 12.1mm profile. Although upcoming phone may be thinner than the regular model, it is still said to sport a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with Galaxy AI power, health tracking: All details here

Reports suggest that the phone will carry a price tag of around $2200 and will only be offered in black colour. It is not yet known whether the new Slim model will only feature a better design or it will also get enhanced performance. A report by Galaxy Club suggests Samsung may finally upgrade the Under Display Camera (UDC) in the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim to 5MP from the 4MP that the company has been using since Galaxy Z Fold 3.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

