Samsung may kill Settings app in Galaxy smartphones, this can be the reason

Samsung Galaxy phones may soon miss out on the Settings app as the Korean giant is reportedly planning to be bigger on AI. As per a report by ETNews, Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S24 FE will not have Settings app and the AI features will take the driving seat. The report suggests that Samsung believes that its AI will be able to anticipate the needs of the users without having the need to make any adjustments.

Samsung reportedly aims to develop a “Settings-free” smartphone, powered by advanced artificial intelligence. While the exact details of this innovative device remain under wraps, early indications suggest that it will learn from user interactions and adapt its performance accordingly.

Less intervention from user

The AI integration is expected to enhance numerous aspects of smartphone usage, including notifications, screen brightness, and layout customisation. However, the focus appears to be primarily on the camera and keyboard functionalities. In today's photography landscape, users often rely on automatic enhancements, but Samsung's AI could take this a step further. For instance, it may automatically switch to night mode based on lighting conditions, ensuring optimal photo quality without requiring manual adjustments.

The keyboard is another area where AI could make a significant impact. Current predictive text features often suggest the most commonly used phrases, but future iterations may learn from individual writing styles. This personalisation will allow the keyboard to offer tailored suggestions that resonate with users' unique preferences.



