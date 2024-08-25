 iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE4: Which phone delivers better performance and value? | Mobile News

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE4: Which phone delivers better performance and value?

The iQOO Z9s Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 4, both priced at Rs. 24,999, offer similar features. Here we will compare these two models that will help you determine which provides better value.

By: HT TECH
Aug 25 2024, 19:00 IST
iQOO Z9s Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 4 both offer competitive features at Rs. 24,999.

The iQOO Z9s Pro has launched in India, starting at Rs. 24,999. At this price point, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 presents a comparable option with similar hardware and pricing. This article compares the iQOO Z9s Pro and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 to determine which device provides better value under Rs. 25,000.

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Design

The iQOO Z9s Pro features a curved design with a metal frame and is available in two finishes. The Luxe Marble variant has a plastic body with a glossy white pattern and a silver frame, while the Flamboyant Orange model includes a vegan leather rear with a textured matte finish and a golden frame.

Alternatively, the OnePlus Nord CE4 sports a plastic exterior that resembles glass, available in Celadon Marble, a green marble pattern, and Dark Chrome, a black chrome-like colour. The iQOO Z9s Pro offers IP64 dust and water resistance, whereas the Nord CE4 provides IP54 protection.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro vs Nothing Phone 2a: Know which mid-range smartphone is better

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Display

The iQOO Z9s Pro has a curved display, while the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a flat screen. The iQOO Z9s Pro features Scott α Glass for scratch protection, which the Nord CE4 lacks. Both phones have FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screens, ensuring a clear and smooth visual experience.

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Performance

Both models use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The iQOO Z9s Pro offers up to 12GB of RAM, compared to the Nord CE4's 8GB. This additional RAM can enhance performance during multitasking and heavy app usage. Benchmark results show the OnePlus Nord CE4 scoring 8,19,347 on AnTuTu, with 1,138 points in Geekbench's single-core test and 2,950 in the multi-core test. The iQOO Z9s Pro scored 8,03,223 on AnTuTu, with a single-core Geekbench score of 1,131 and a multi-core score of 3,074, which is higher than the Nord CE4.

Also read: Oppo F27 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: know which smartphone to consider under Rs.25000

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Camera Comparison

The iQOO Z9s Pro and OnePlus Nord CE4 both feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Both models also include a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Battery

Both phones are equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, providing a full day of use. The iQOO Z9s Pro supports 80W charging, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE4 supports 100W charging. The Nord CE4's 100W SuperVOOC charger can fully charge the device in 35 minutes, as demonstrated in our tests, and it lasted over 16 hours in the PCMark battery test.

Also read: IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000

iQOO Z9s Pro vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4: Price 

The iQOO Z9s Pro starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the same configuration.

This comparison highlights the key differences and similarities between the iQOO Z9s Pro and OnePlus Nord CE4, helping potential buyers decide which phone offers the best value for their money.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 19:00 IST
