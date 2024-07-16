Motorola Edge 50 Neo expected to launch in India soon, leaks reveal details of variants

Motorola is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. This new model is part of the Edge 50 series and succeeds the Edge 40 Neo. Reports from 91mobiles and tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore have revealed several details about the upcoming device.

Specifications and Configurations

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to be available in two configurations: 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. This represents an upgrade from the Edge 40 Neo, which was offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB variants. The increased storage options aim to provide users with ample space for apps, media, and data.

In terms of design, the Edge 50 Neo will be available in a variety of colours, including Gray, Blue, Poinciana, and Milk. Some of these colours are reportedly Pantone-certified, catering to users who prioritise both functionality and style.

Potential Features and Enhancements

While detailed specifications of the Edge 50 Neo have not been fully disclosed, it is expected to feature improvements over the Edge 40 Neo. The Edge 40 Neo includes a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, and a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Edge 50 Neo is anticipated to build on these features, possibly offering a more advanced display, an upgraded processor, and enhanced camera capabilities. These enhancements aim to provide a superior user experience in the mid-range smartphone market.

As Motorola prepares to launch the Edge 50 Neo, anticipation is growing among potential buyers. The new smartphone is expected to join the existing Edge 50 series lineup, including the Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Fusion. With its updated specifications and design, the Edge 50 Neo is poised to make a significant impact in the market.

