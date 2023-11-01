 Motorola Rizr Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Motorola Rizr

Motorola Rizr is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 159,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹159,990 (speculated)
512 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
50 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
3500 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Rizr Price in India

The starting price for the Motorola Rizr in India is Rs. 159,990.  This is the Motorola Rizr base model with 12 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Motorola Rizr in India is Rs. 159,990.  This is the Motorola Rizr base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Motorola Rizr

(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Motorola Rizr Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 65W
  • Yes
Camera
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Display
  • OLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes
General
  • Motorola
  • January 11, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 740
  • 4 nm
  • 12 GB
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 512 GB
