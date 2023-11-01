Motorola Rizr Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Rizr Motorola Rizr is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 159,990 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 3500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹159,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 3500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

The starting price for the Motorola Rizr in India is Rs. 159,990. This is the Motorola Rizr base model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Motorola Rizr Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery 3500 mAh

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery Capacity 3500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 65W

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

OIS Yes Display Display Type OLED

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes General Brand Motorola

Launch Date January 11, 2024 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 740

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

