 Motorola ThinkPhone 25 with enhanced connectivity and productivity tools launched- Check details | Mobile News

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 with enhanced connectivity and productivity tools launched- Check details

Motorola launches the ThinkPhone 25, a smartphone designed for business professionals, featuring enhanced connectivity, security tools, and powerful performance to improve workplace productivity.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 17:26 IST
Icon
Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs.30000: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, more
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
1/5 Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: This mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno 710 GPU for powerful performance. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 6.7-inch curved P-OLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and a dual camera setup with a Sony LYT 700C sensor for capturing high-quality images.  (Motorola)
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
2/5 Vivo T3 Ultra: This is a newly launched T-series smartphone which offers powerful performance, a decent camera, and a punch display. The Vivo T3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. The Vivo T3 Ultra features a 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also backed by a 5500mAh battery for lasting performance. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
3/5 OnePlus Nord 4: This year OnePlus introduced a whole new metal body smartphone with Nord 4. The smartphone not only comes with a unique design but offers powerful performance with a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor. It is also backed by a 5500 mAh battery for lasting performance and comes with a fast 100W charger.  (OnePlus)
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
4/5 Realme GT 6T: This is the latest GT-series smartphone which was launched after two years in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Realme GT 6T is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, which gives it a powerful performance. It also captures decent images with its dual camera setup, making it an all-rounder device for smartphones under Rs.30000.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
5/5 Nothing Phone 2a Plus: This smartphone was launched as a powerful version of Phone 2a. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU and 12GB RAM. It also comes with an attractive design and glyph interface on the rear panel, which separates it from other smartphones available in the market.  (Nothing)
Motorola ThinkPhone 25
icon View all Images
Motorola launches ThinkPhone 25, designed for business professionals and featuring enhanced connectivity and productivity tools. (Motorola)

Motorola has introduced the ThinkPhone 25, the latest model in its ThinkPhone series aimed at business users. This device builds on its predecessor's features while introducing several key upgrades designed to enhance productivity for professionals in corporate environments.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Specifications and Features

A significant feature of the ThinkPhone 25 is its seamless integration with Lenovo PCs and Motorola tablets. This connection allows users to easily sync devices, access shared keyboard and mouse functionality, and receive centralised notifications. Users can also leverage the phone's main camera as a webcam, improving the quality of video calls for remote work.

You may be interested in

32% OFF
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,899₹34,990
Buy now
13% OFF
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
  • Soothing Sea
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹26,149₹29,999
Buy now
63% OFF
Motorola Razr 40
  • Sage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹44,249₹119,999
Buy now
Motorola Edge 40
  • Nebula Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹29,999
Buy now

Also read: iPhone delivery goes deadly: Customer kills agent after 1.5 lakh CoD order

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

To support business IT departments, Motorola includes the Moto Device Manager, enabling remote management of devices. This tool assists organisations in overseeing their mobile assets while ensuring compliance and maintaining security standards. The ThinkPhone 25 incorporates robust security measures, including malware and phishing detection, along with enhanced Wi-Fi security.

Also read: iQOO 13 battery and other key features details surface online ahead of official unveiling - All details

The device features a 6.36-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1220p and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Dimensity 7300 chipset, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The rear of the ThinkPhone 25 includes a triple-camera setup. The main camera consists of a 50MP lens that uses Sony's LYTIA 700C sensor and offers optical image stabilisation. A 10MP telephoto lens provides 3x optical zoom, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens. The device houses a 4,310 mAh battery, supporting both 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It will be available for €499/£450 starting in November.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 could get a powerful single-lens camera - Why it could be enough

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Long-Term Software Support

Motorola commits to offering five years of Android OS updates along with security maintenance releases. Designed for daily corporate use, the ThinkPhone 25 features an aramid fibre back and a sturdy plastic frame. It meets IP68 standards for water and dust resistance and has received MIL-STD 810H certification.

The ThinkPhone 25, available only in Carbon Black, targets business professionals with its professional design and advanced capabilities that aim to boost workplace efficiency.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 17:26 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launching soon: key firm behind new display may face ban due to… iphone se 4 launching soon, may become apple’s most successful phone of 2025: 3 key reasons oneplus 13 launch soon: may get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens samsung galaxy tab a9+, galaxy tab s9 fe+ available at huge discounts during amazon great india festival: check details iphones, macbooks and more at huge discount in apple diwali sale: check dates, offers and more infinix zero 40 vs oneplus nord 4: know which smartphone under 30000 to buy vivo x200 series design officially confirmed ahead of launch- know what’s coming vivo x200 pro mini officially confirmed ahead of october 14 launch; here’s what to expect vivo v40e vs vivo v40: know which v-series smartphone you should buy new whatsapp forward scam offers users free amazon gifts for completing survey
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola ThinkPhone 25 with enhanced connectivity and productivity tools launched- Check details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5 pro, ps5, ps4

PS5, PS4 gamers unable to play online games as PSN goes down—Here's Sony's response
GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release

GTA 6 launch inches closer as GTA 5 tops European sales charts 11 years after release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 2, 2022: Get free rewards from this website; Get the link.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 1: Camper’s guide for smart play
Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video
GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets