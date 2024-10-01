Motorola ThinkPhone 25 with enhanced connectivity and productivity tools launched- Check details

Motorola has introduced the ThinkPhone 25, the latest model in its ThinkPhone series aimed at business users. This device builds on its predecessor's features while introducing several key upgrades designed to enhance productivity for professionals in corporate environments.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Specifications and Features

A significant feature of the ThinkPhone 25 is its seamless integration with Lenovo PCs and Motorola tablets. This connection allows users to easily sync devices, access shared keyboard and mouse functionality, and receive centralised notifications. Users can also leverage the phone's main camera as a webcam, improving the quality of video calls for remote work.

To support business IT departments, Motorola includes the Moto Device Manager, enabling remote management of devices. This tool assists organisations in overseeing their mobile assets while ensuring compliance and maintaining security standards. The ThinkPhone 25 incorporates robust security measures, including malware and phishing detection, along with enhanced Wi-Fi security.

The device features a 6.36-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1220p and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Dimensity 7300 chipset, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The rear of the ThinkPhone 25 includes a triple-camera setup. The main camera consists of a 50MP lens that uses Sony's LYTIA 700C sensor and offers optical image stabilisation. A 10MP telephoto lens provides 3x optical zoom, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens. The device houses a 4,310 mAh battery, supporting both 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It will be available for €499/£450 starting in November.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25: Long-Term Software Support

Motorola commits to offering five years of Android OS updates along with security maintenance releases. Designed for daily corporate use, the ThinkPhone 25 features an aramid fibre back and a sturdy plastic frame. It meets IP68 standards for water and dust resistance and has received MIL-STD 810H certification.

The ThinkPhone 25, available only in Carbon Black, targets business professionals with its professional design and advanced capabilities that aim to boost workplace efficiency.