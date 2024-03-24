 Apple iPad Air: From sleek design, enhanced cameras to magic keyboard, know what to expect | Mobile News

Apple iPad Air: From sleek design, enhanced cameras to magic keyboard, know what to expect

Exciting changes await the next iPad Air models! Get ready for a larger display, improved camera, and more. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2024, 14:22 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPad Air
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPad Air
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPad Air
icon View all Images
Exciting changes are on the horizon for the iPad Air! Here's a sneak peek at what's coming. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Apple enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation as rumours swirl about the imminent release of a new iPad Air model, possibly even two. Since its last update in March 2022, the tech world has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the 6th generation iPad Air. Although the most recent Apple event in October 2023 did not unveil any new iPads, speculation points towards an early 2024 launch. Here are four exciting developments to expect from the upcoming iPad Air lineup (via 9to5Mac).

1. Revamped Form Factor:

Building upon the sleek design introduced in 2020, Apple plans to expand the iPad Air's design repertoire with a new form factor. Reports suggest the introduction of a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air model alongside the existing 10.9-inch version, mirroring the iPad Pro lineup's dual-size offering. This expansion promises a broader canvas for users, maintaining the signature flat-edged design aesthetic.

Also read: Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Enhanced Camera Configuration:

Leaked schematics from Apple's supply chain indicate a redesign of the iPad Air's camera bump. Departing from the current single circular cutout, the new models are poised to adopt a vertically oriented camera bump reminiscent of past iPhone designs. This redesign not only accommodates a camera flash but also hints at potential enhancements in camera functionality, although specifics remain undisclosed.

Also read: US sues Apple over market monopoly: 10 things to know about accusations against iPhone-maker

3. Exclusivity of Magic Keyboard:

While rumours abound regarding a new Magic Keyboard tailored for the iPad Pro, the iPad Air is unlikely to receive this update. Earlier reports from Bloomberg suggest that the revamped Magic Keyboard will remain exclusive to the iPad Pro lineup, leaving the iPad Air to rely on its current iteration. This strategic move serves to distinguish the iPad Pro as the premium option, enticing users with enhanced accessories.

4. Landscape Front-Facing Camera:

In a long-awaited design modification, Apple is expected to relocate the front-facing FaceTime camera from the top bezel to the landscape side. This adjustment, previously seen in the iPad 10, ensures proper alignment of the camera when the iPad Air is held horizontally or used with accessories like the Magic Keyboard. Such a change enhances user experience, particularly during video calls and content creation.

Also read: Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones

As anticipation mounts for the forthcoming iPad Air models, these rumoured updates offer a glimpse into the potential evolution of Apple's beloved tablet series. Stay tuned for further announcements as the launch date draws near.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 14:22 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPad Air: From sleek design, enhanced cameras to magic keyboard, know what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray
GTA 6
GTA 6 development stumbles, release possibly delayed to as far as 2026, says report
Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets