OnePlus 12R price drops ahead of OnePlus 13R launch in January: Check out the latest offers

OnePlus 13R is all set to make its global debut on January 7, 2025, with a new design, upgraded specifications and new features. Now, just ahead of launch, e-commerce giant Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the OnePlus 12R, allowing buyers to get the feature-filled smartphone at reasonable prices. Therefore, if you are planning for a smartphone upgrade, then now is the perfect time to as buyers can get flagship smartphone models at discounted prices. While the OnePlus 12R is an older generation model, it is known to be one of the popular mid-range devices for powerful performance. Know how to get a OnePlus 12R at a huge discount.

OnePlus 12R discount and offers

OnePlus 12R originally retails for Rs.42999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, from Amazon, buyers can get it for just Rs.38999, offering a 9% discount on the smartphone.

This is not it, Amazon is also offering amazing bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone. According to Amazon listing, OnePlus 12R buyers can avail flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.34999. Buyers can also avail flat Rs.1500 instant discount on HDFC Bank 6 months and above Credit Card EMI translation at a minimum purchase value of Rs.7500.

Apart from bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs.22800 off on OnePlus 12R with the exchange offer. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.

Should you buy OnePlus 12R?

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 12R features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a massive 5500mAh battery, offering a lasting battery life and uninterrupted performance. Therefore, this smartphone could be a great choice.