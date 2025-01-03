OnePlus has confirmed that its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 13, is set to launch on 7th January alongside its more affordable sibling, the OnePlus 13R. The device has been confirmed to pack a slew of upgrades, which are likely to enhance the user experience compared to what the OnePlus 12 delivered last year. That being said, there's already a lot that OnePlus has revealed about the phone. Additionally, since the phone was launched in China last year, we already know quite a bit about it. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 13 so far, helping you understand what to expect before its official launch.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

Right off the bat, performance is a key highlight of the OnePlus 13. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. It is highly capable, going toe-to-toe with other flagship chipsets on the market, including MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 and Apple's A18 Pro, which powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. In certain multi-core benchmark tests, the Snapdragon 8 Elite even outperforms the A18 Pro (per reports), ensuring you'll have a processor robust enough to handle high-end gaming and any other demanding tasks.

As for RAM, the Chinese variant of the phone supports up to 24GB, but it remains to be seen if this will be available in India. However, users can expect at least 16GB of RAM in one variant, with the base model likely offering 12GB. The phone will also feature UFS 4.0 storage, with maximum capacities expected to be either 512GB or 1TB.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 13 will sport a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. This includes a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The phone is expected to support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at 60fps. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing camera is included, capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

The device will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery and is expected to support 100W fast charging in the Indian variant. It will also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, marking the first time a OnePlus phone will offer dual IP certification.

OnePlus 13 Design and Build

The design of the OnePlus 13 is a significant departure from the OnePlus 12. The phone features a flat display panel, which many users will appreciate, along with a new back finish. The Midnight Ocean colourway will feature a microfiber vegan leather finish, while other colours such as Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn will feature glass backs.

A notable design change is the move to flat sides, giving the phone a boxier aesthetic. Additionally, the circular camera module on the back will no longer be connected to the frame, instead sitting in the top-left corner.

The iconic alert slider will also make a return and be positioned on the left-hand side of the phone, while the right side will house the power button and the volume rocker.

OnePlus 13 Expected Price

Reports suggest the OnePlus 13 could be priced around ₹65,000, which is expected given the OnePlus 12 was similarly priced. This positions the OnePlus 13 as a premium offering, more expensive than competitors like the iQOO 13, which also features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.