OnePlus Watch 3 is launching soon with new features, Pro model also expected

OnePlus has several devices lined up for 2025 including the launch of the OnePlus 13 series. Alongside smartphones, the company will likely release wearable devices including the new generation OnePlus Watch. Reportedly, some new renders of the upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 have been spotted. Additionally, there are expectations for new features and another Pro model coming ahead in 2025. If you are also keeping an eye out for the upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 series, then here's everything you need to know.

OnePlus Watch 3 features

According to an Android Authority report, the OnePlus Watch 3 is currently under work and it has been spotted in several global certifications including FCC, BIS, and TUV Rheinland certification. Reports also suggest that OnePlus is working on a new OHealth app version that works for both Oppo and OnePlus smartwatches. As far as new features are concerned, the OnePlus Watch 3 will reportedly offer an ECG monitoring feature that could detect heart rates, atrial fibrillation, sinus rhythm, and more.

The OnePlus Watch 3 is also expected to feature a wrist temperature sensor. It may also come with a 60-second checkup feature that will scan the body for any risks with the help of seven health indicators. These new features could be a value addition and compete with mid-range smartwatches in the market.

Apart from the OnePlus Watch 3, another smartwatch model with model number OPWWE251 has been spotted which is expected to be the Pro version of the series. Therefore, may have to keep an eye on the developments of the new Watch 3 Pro model. Now for the OnePlus Watch 3 launch, the official date is yet to be announced, however, rumours suspect that the smartwatch could debut sometime in Q1 of 2025. Last year, the OnePlus Watch 2 arrived in February, therefore, we can expect a similar timeline for the new generation model as well.

